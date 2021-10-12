No evidence MacPherson doctor who died of Covid-19 infected by patient: MOH

Raymond Yuen, a 65-year-old Singaporean doctor, died on Saturday, Oct. 9 from Covid-19 complications, but there was no evidence that his death was due to him being infected by a patient.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday, Oct. 11.

MOH said the doctor had no known medical conditions and was partially vaccinated with a non-mRNA Covid-19 vaccine under the Special Access Route.

MOH added: "His clinic is neither a public health preparedness clinic nor a swab-and-send-home clinic for Covid-19. We also have no records that his clinic saw any Covid-19 patients recently."

MacPherson neighbourhood doctor

Chinese media 8world reported that Yuen's clinic, Hosanna Medical Centre, is located at 51 Circuit Road.

A staff member reportedly said the clinic has been closed since Oct. 4.

8world had reported a clinic staff saying that Yuen could have caught the virus from a patient.

Yuen was warded in the intensive care unit at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Oct. 7.

He died two days later.

Came to Singapore from Hong Kong

Yuen was born in Hong Kong and then became a Singapore citizen.

He graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 1987.

He came to Singapore in 1990.

He earned his Master of Medicine from the National University of Singapore in 1992.

Know to be kind-hearted

Tributes for the doctor have poured in after his passing was made public.

An online memorial for Yuen was uploaded on YouTube a day after he passed away.

The doctor was known to be kind, friendly, and generous.

He was said to have kept consultation fees low so that the more vulnerable residents in his estate, where he was also a resident, would be encouraged to seek medical help.

In 2005, news of Yuen's generosity was reported here after he paid for his domestic worker's one year's house rent for her family in Sri Lanka, and flying her daughter to Singapore after her house and school were destroyed in the 2004 tsunami.

He paid for the child's flight and put her up in his home, and paid for her school fees from time to time after helping her get enrolled here.

