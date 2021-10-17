Rain finally falls on large swathes of S'pore after week of painfully hot weather

It has been a terribly hot week, with temperatures on most nights hitting close to a sweltering 30°C, even after 10pm.

This was due to prevailing winds blowing from the southeast and south, bringing warm and humid air from the sea over the land, with southern Singapore generally bearing the brunt of the warm weather.

Thundery showers after sweltering week

Finally, rain fell over Singapore on Sunday, Oct.17 over large swathes of the island.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore's website, the west side of Singapore started experiencing heavy rain close to noon.

The storm has since shifted to central Singapore, with areas such as Boon Keng experiencing rainfall as of the time of writing.

Thundery showers are expected in many areas on Sunday afternoon.

It's still rather warm -- as of 1:52 pm, many areas in Singapore are still clocking in temperatures near 30°C, with Changi's weather station recording a high of 31.5°C

Top image via Jean and MSS website

