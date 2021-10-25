Back

Duo lie down on Punggol Northshore PCN as if they're road humps

Maybe their grandfather is really named 'Punggol Northshore'.

Belmont Lay | October 25, 2021, 04:14 AM

Two people, who appear to be full-grown adults, were seen having a picnic and a bit of a lie-down right smack on the park connector network path that runs through Punggol Northshore, at the northeastern edge of Singapore.

The bizarre location to have their little picnic of sorts was caught on camera, with the photos put up in the SG PCN Cyclist Facebook group on Oct. 22 to call out the duo's antics.

Stretched out mat

The two persons, were seen either seating or lying down on a fully stretched out mat that occupied the entire width of the pedestrian path beside the cycling path of the PCN.

Their antics were caught by a cameraman who likely shot the photos from a nearby block of flats facing the sea.

The area is a popular spot for anglers who want to fish in the waters in between Singapore and Malaysia.

But based on what could be seen from the photos, it is not clear if the two persons were fishing or if the object on the mat was a tackle box.

The area they were at also did not appear to have any shade from the nearby buildings or trees.

Responses

What was evident though was that a majority of the 29 comments on the post called out their antics as dangerous, as they could have posed a bit of an obstacle for cyclists and pedestrians in the area.

Despite occupying only the footpath portion of the PCN, cyclists and those on electric bicycles and scooters have to actively slow down or ensure they manoeuvre around the obstruction, or move away from pedestrians who have to walk around the picnic goers.

The picnic goers' presence also proved a bit inviting for one person who rides a bicycle.

One commenter wrote: "Can do stunt jump with my bike."

Another commenter questioned why the duo did not use the grass patch beside the PCN instead.

One other commenter wrote that such pedestrians serve as a hindrance, but their act of inconveniencing others, especially those on bicycles, can give cyclists a taste of their own medicine for always making other motorists give way to them on the roads.

