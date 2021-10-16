Back

Cleaner, 54, found lying motionless at Punggol rubbish chute compactor room

Police investigations are ongoing.

Lean Jinghui | October 16, 2021, 04:59 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 54-year-old man was found lying motionless in a central refuse chute compactor room at Punggol Central in the early morning of Oct. 16.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Block 623C Punggol Central, at about 8:15am today, Oct. 16.

The person was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

In a separate statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police added that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the same address.

A 54-year-old man was found lying motionless at the reported location.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said that no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

"Man-trap" incident

According to CNA, a spokesperson for the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council said that it was informed of a "man-trap" incident on Saturday morning.

The person involved was identified as a local block sweeper who worked for the town council.

The worker had subsequently succumbed to his injuries, added the town council's spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: "As the case is still undergoing investigations, we regret that we are unable to provide further information."

In a Facebook post on Oct. 16, Member of Parliament for Punggol Shore Constituency, Yeo Wan Ling, wrote that her team and her had met with worker's family at the scene, and are rendering full support to them.

She also urged members of the public who had photos of the accident to delete them, and refrain from circulating them so as to respect the privacy of the family.

Top image via Google Maps. 

Sad goodbye as domestic worker leaves S’pore family after 14 years

She had taken care of him since he was eight.

October 16, 2021, 02:13 PM

PM Lee & Xi Jinping discuss ways to strength economic recovery & collaboration over a phone call

Reaffirming strong ties between Singapore and China.

October 16, 2021, 02:07 PM

S’pore CEO: The boards of S’pore companies need more women ASAP

Women occupy only 1.76 seats out of every 10 seats on the boards of Singapore’s top 100 companies.

October 16, 2021, 12:21 PM

MOH calls out Truth Warriors website for 'potentially misleading' posts on Ivermectin & Covid-19 vaccines

Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic worms.

October 16, 2021, 12:15 PM

14 suspected secret society members arrested in police raids & 4 nightspots ordered to close for alleged Covid-19 breaches

A total of five nightspots were also found to have allegedly breached safe management measures (SMM).

October 16, 2021, 11:38 AM

Mummy colugo & baby caught in a tender moment while perching on a tree in S'pore

Loving.

October 16, 2021, 11:10 AM

S'porean gamers, aged 19 and 24, share how TikTok lets them live out their dreams

Let the games begin.

October 16, 2021, 10:55 AM

Managing a conglomerate at 26: BreadTalk's 2nd gen leader rises to the occasion

Lessons on Leadership: Taking up the mantle is Jonathan Quek, the second child to founders George Quek and Katherine Lee.

October 16, 2021, 09:06 AM

St John's Island visitors pay tribute to well-loved cat, Sandy aka Ah Bui, who recently died

He was well-loved by everyone, and he probably also loves everyone but his face doesn't show it.

October 16, 2021, 04:31 AM

Sembcorp Marine reminds food caterer about hygiene & quality of food served to Jurong dormitory workers

Workers were reportedly up in hands about their treatment at the dorm.

October 16, 2021, 03:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.