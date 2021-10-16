Cleaner, 54, found lying motionless at Punggol rubbish chute compactor room

A 54-year-old man was found lying motionless in a central refuse chute compactor room at Punggol Central in the early morning of Oct. 16.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Block 623C Punggol Central, at about 8:15am today, Oct. 16.

The person was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

In a separate statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police added that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the same address.

A 54-year-old man was found lying motionless at the reported location.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said that no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

"Man-trap" incident

According to CNA, a spokesperson for the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council said that it was informed of a "man-trap" incident on Saturday morning.

The person involved was identified as a local block sweeper who worked for the town council.

The worker had subsequently succumbed to his injuries, added the town council's spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: "As the case is still undergoing investigations, we regret that we are unable to provide further information."

In a Facebook post on Oct. 16, Member of Parliament for Punggol Shore Constituency, Yeo Wan Ling, wrote that her team and her had met with worker's family at the scene, and are rendering full support to them.

She also urged members of the public who had photos of the accident to delete them, and refrain from circulating them so as to respect the privacy of the family.

