560 PSLE students on Quarantine Order sat for English paper on Sep. 30, 2021

The Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) English paper took place on Thursday (Sep. 30).

99.4 per cent sat for the English paper

Out of the 39,300 students taking their PSLE, 99.4 per cent sat for the English paper, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

This includes about 560 (about 1.4 per cent) students across over 90 schools who were on Quarantine Order (QO).

MOE said that these students had met the testing requirements to be allowed leave from QO to take the examinations.

"The necessary safe management measures were strictly adhered to in schools, to ensure the safe conduct of the examinations for all students and staff," added MOE.

Special consideration

Similar to previous years, candidates who are unable to sit for any national examination paper(s) with valid reasons, including Covid-19, medical leave or compassionate reasons, can apply for special consideration.

According to MOE, special consideration is a "well-established procedure" which awards candidates with projected grades through a fair and rigorous evidence-based methodology.

In awarding a grade for these affected candidates, Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) will consider multiple sources of data, such as the candidate's performance in the other papers for that affected subject in national and school-based examinations, as well as the school cohort's performance in national and school-based examinations, to ensure a fair assessment for all candidates.

MOE said that all special consideration applications are assessed on each case's merit, to ensure that the grades awarded are as accurate and fair as possible.

