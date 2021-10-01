Back

560 PSLE students on Quarantine Order sat for English paper on Sep. 30, 2021

These students had met the testing requirements to be allowed leave from QO to take the paper.

Syahindah Ishak | October 01, 2021, 10:27 AM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) English paper took place on Thursday (Sep. 30).

99.4 per cent sat for the English paper

Out of the 39,300 students taking their PSLE, 99.4 per cent sat for the English paper, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

This includes about 560 (about 1.4 per cent) students across over 90 schools who were on Quarantine Order (QO).

MOE said that these students had met the testing requirements to be allowed leave from QO to take the examinations.

"The necessary safe management measures were strictly adhered to in schools, to ensure the safe conduct of the examinations for all students and staff," added MOE.

Special consideration

Similar to previous years, candidates who are unable to sit for any national examination paper(s) with valid reasons, including Covid-19, medical leave or compassionate reasons, can apply for special consideration.

According to MOE, special consideration is a "well-established procedure" which awards candidates with projected grades through a fair and rigorous evidence-based methodology.

In awarding a grade for these affected candidates, Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) will consider multiple sources of data, such as the candidate's performance in the other papers for that affected subject in national and school-based examinations, as well as the school cohort's performance in national and school-based examinations, to ensure a fair assessment for all candidates.

MOE said that all special consideration applications are assessed on each case's merit, to ensure that the grades awarded are as accurate and fair as possible.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image courtesy of MOE.

Man with stage 4 cancer leaves farewell note after last Jollibee meal before starting chemotherapy

Staff discovered the 'thank you' note written on the back of a receipt.

October 01, 2021, 10:07 AM

Museum of Ice Cream S'pore transforms into 'haunted town' with 14 installations from Oct. 28 to 31, 2021

Spooktacular.

October 01, 2021, 09:53 AM

Drunk Turkish man, 50, gets lost in forest & joins search party looking for himself

Great find.

October 01, 2021, 03:37 AM

2 more Covid-19 deaths as S'pore reports 2,478 new cases on Sep. 30

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore is now 96,521.

September 30, 2021, 11:31 PM

Who is Fumio Kishida, ex-diplomat & Japan’s likely next prime minister?

An "enthusiastic drinker", he is known to be fond of whisky and sake.

September 30, 2021, 11:17 PM

Workers' Party proposes amendments to foreign interference bill for 'oversight', 'greater clarity & transparency'

The Workers' Party will elaborate more in the Parliament sitting on Oct. 4 (Monday).

September 30, 2021, 10:30 PM

M'sian keeps MC issued by ex-PM Mahathir from 1963, clinic still in operation today

He was given 5 days MC.

September 30, 2021, 09:34 PM

Softhaus, Baker’s Brew, All The Batter & more: experience a ‘Great World’ of desserts & promotions this October

Eat, shop and be rewarded.

September 30, 2021, 08:50 PM

S'porean mother & daughter duo starts home-based business, creates handmade memory blankets from old baby clothing

As for baby Noah, he also contributes to the business: by growing well and outgrowing his clothes.

September 30, 2021, 08:23 PM

S’porean, 25, who joined Amazon as part-timer with no industry experience, is now a team lead at its fulfillment centre

Exceptional.

September 30, 2021, 08:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.