Back

'Massive' infestation of cockroaches & dead rodent in Proofer bakery premises & delivery trucks

The S'pore Food Agency has ordered Proofer Bakery to recall food products distributed to Proofer's 16 retail outlets.

Nigel Chua | October 26, 2021, 11:13 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement today (Oct. 26) that it has suspended the food business operations of Proofer Bakery Pte. Ltd. at the KA Foodlink building along Kampong Ampat.

This follows an inspection of the premises by SFA earlier on Oct. 26, which revealed that there was a massive pest infestation in the food preparation areas and food delivery trucks.

There were "live cockroaches, rodent activity, and dead rodent", SFA said.

"In addition, several lapses relating to poor maintenance of the premises were observed," added the statement.

Product recall from Proofer's 16 retail outlets

SFA said that it directed Proofer Bakery to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has also directed the company to recall food products that have been distributed to Proofer’s 16 retail outlets.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," said the agency.

It added that enforcement action would be taken against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food safety requirements, and warned of punishments including fines of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for up to a year, or both.

SFA also said that members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments are "advised not to patronise them".

They can instead provide feedback via SFA's online feedback form (www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) with details for SFA's follow-up investigations.

Proofer Boulangerie says it is "closed for cleaning" on social media

On the Proofer Boulangerie Facebook and Instagram pages, posts were put up in the evening on Oct. 26 saying that they were "closed for today's operation of area cleaning process".

"Business shall resume tomorrow," said the posts, which apologised for inconvenience caused.

The posts were signed off by "proofer management team".

Top photos from Proofer Boulangerie on Facebook and via Google Maps street view

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Woman videos chirping from egg, carton was bought from Tampines market 1 day prior

When the egg is not what you expected.

October 26, 2021, 09:40 PM

Dog groomer clarifies & apologises for letting poodle fall off table, heartbroken poodle owners respond

The owners disclosed that they've been bringing Miso to The Fur Room since he was a puppy.

October 26, 2021, 09:08 PM

S'pore man, 24, fined S$3,500 for punching & kicking pregnant girlfriend's abdomen, now engaged

He pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

October 26, 2021, 08:00 PM

5 imported Covid-19 cases recorded out of over 5,100 VTL arrivals in S'pore so far

Daily VTL arrival quota will increase to 4,000.

October 26, 2021, 07:33 PM

S'pore food outlets to be graded 'Bronze', 'Silver', 'Gold' under new licensing framework from 2023

Instead of 'A', 'B', 'C', & 'D'.

October 26, 2021, 07:06 PM

Super unique lift in 36-year-old Pasir Panjang condo feels like riding a tram in Hong Kong

The funicular lift is believed to be the only one of its kind in Singapore.

October 26, 2021, 06:50 PM

Epic 5km jam on PIE after accident between trailer & car shuts down multiple lanes

No injuries were reported.

October 26, 2021, 06:35 PM

Tokyo & Osaka lift Covid-19 dining & drinking restrictions for the first time in 11 months

Sadly, we still can't travel to Japan.

October 26, 2021, 06:25 PM

Public gives more than S$299,000 to TOC editor Terry Xu to pay PM Lee S$87,000 in legal costs

More than 2,770 donors gave this money.

October 26, 2021, 06:19 PM

DBS launches PayLah! Bot on Telegram which allows you to transfer money to your friends swiftly, safely & seamlessly

Convenient and handy.

October 26, 2021, 05:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.