PM Lee to address nation on Covid-19 situation & 'path to new normal' on Oct. 9, 12pm

Jason Fan | October 08, 2021, 06:21 PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be making a speech at 12pm on Saturday (Oct. 9).

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said that he will be addressing Singaporeans on the Covid-19 situation, and the path to a new normal in Singapore.

"Please carry on as per normal — there is no need to rush out to stock up on items or dine out," he added.

PM Lee's speech will be available live on his Facebook page, or on all Mediacorp channels at 12pm.

Cases have been on the rise

Two weeks ago, on Sep. 24, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced that group sizes for social gatherings and dining-in will be reduced to two persons, after a rise of Covid-19 cases within Singapore.

The MTF said that these measures will be reviewed after two weeks of implementation, based on the community situation at the time.

On Oct. 7, the Ministry of Health reported 3,483 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 116,864.

