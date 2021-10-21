Back

Pizzeria in S'pore offering 50% off entire menu, including pizza, pasta, beer & wine

Good deal.

Siti Hawa | October 21, 2021, 02:10 PM

PizzaExpress is offering 50 per cent off its entire menu when customers dine at any of its three outlets.

The promotion is applicable for pizza, pasta, flatbreads, wines, beers and more.

However, to enjoy 50 per cent off, customers will have to pay a cover charge of S$5 per adult. This amount cannot be used to offset the total bill.

Photo via PizzaExpress

There is currently no set end date for the promotion.

Menu

Diners can opt from a variety of dishes on the menu such as salad, flatbreads, pasta, pizza, dessert and beverages.

Prices for its pizza start from S$14 and prices for its pasta start from S$12.

The prices listed below are the original prices, before 50 per cent off.

Pomodoro Pesto Pizza (S$20)

Photo via PizzaExpress

Hawaiii-Not Pizza

Photo via PizzaExpress

Impossible Teriyaki Pizza (S$26)

Photo via PizzaExpress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Good food only🚫 (@helloocalories)

Impossible Teriyaki Spaghetti (S$24)

Photo via PizzaExpress

Linguine Gameroni al Aglio Olio (S$22)

Photo via PizzaExpress

Here are the prices for other items on the menu:

  • Spicy Lemon Chicken Linguine (S$14)

  • Spaghetti Bolognese (S$16)

  • Penne Arrabiata (S$12)

  • Big Bad Brownie (S$10)

  • Chocolate Fudge Cake (S$10)

  • Keylime Chia Seed Tart (S$11)

    Alcoholic beverages

    Photo via PizzaExpress

    If you'd like to order alcoholic beverages, PizzaExpress offers a variety of white and red wines and beers:

    • Heineken 330ml (S$8)

    • Corona 355ml (S$8)

    • Peroni 330ml (S$10)

    • Rivera, Fedora Bianco Castel del Monte D.O.C (from S$10)

    • Piccini Chianti DOCG (from S$12)

    View the full menu here.

    Outlets

    Photo via PizzaExpress

    PizzaExpress has three outlets in Singapore. These outlets are at Holland Village, Duo Galleria and Scotts Square.

    Top photos via Pizza Express

