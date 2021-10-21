Pizzeria in S'pore offering 50% off entire menu, including pizza, pasta, beer & wine

PizzaExpress is offering 50 per cent off its entire menu when customers dine at any of its three outlets.

The promotion is applicable for pizza, pasta, flatbreads, wines, beers and more.

However, to enjoy 50 per cent off, customers will have to pay a cover charge of S$5 per adult. This amount cannot be used to offset the total bill.

There is currently no set end date for the promotion.

Menu

Diners can opt from a variety of dishes on the menu such as salad, flatbreads, pasta, pizza, dessert and beverages.

Prices for its pizza start from S$14 and prices for its pasta start from S$12.

The prices listed below are the original prices, before 50 per cent off.

Pomodoro Pesto Pizza (S$20)

Hawaiii-Not Pizza

Impossible Teriyaki Pizza (S$26)

Impossible Teriyaki Spaghetti (S$24)

Linguine Gameroni al Aglio Olio (S$22)

Here are the prices for other items on the menu:

Spicy Lemon Chicken Linguine (S$14)

Spaghetti Bolognese (S$16)

Penne Arrabiata (S$12)

Big Bad Brownie (S$10)

Chocolate Fudge Cake (S$10)

Keylime Chia Seed Tart (S$11)

Alcoholic beverages

If you'd like to order alcoholic beverages, PizzaExpress offers a variety of white and red wines and beers:

Heineken 330ml (S$8)

Corona 355ml (S$8)

Peroni 330ml (S$10)

Rivera, Fedora Bianco Castel del Monte D.O.C (from S$10)

Piccini Chianti DOCG (from S$12)

View the full menu here.

Outlets

PizzaExpress has three outlets in Singapore. These outlets are at Holland Village, Duo Galleria and Scotts Square.

Top photos via Pizza Express