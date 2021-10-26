Back

PastaMania has 1-for-1 offer on all pasta dishes until Oct. 29

Pastabilities.

Lean Jinghui | October 26, 2021, 02:51 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In honour of World Pasta Day (which actually happened yesterday, Oct. 25), PastaMania is offering a 1-for-1 on all pasta dishes on the menu, from Oct. 25-29.

Via PastaMania Singapore (Facebook)

This offer is available at all outlets islandwide, and runs until 6pm daily.

From S$7.20 for two plates

With the cheapest item on the menu being S$7.20 – Aglio Olio/Pomodoro/Arrabiata – this means that you can technically get a plate of pasta from S$3.60.

The most expensive items would be the Seafood Tom Yum or Salted Egg Chicken pastas, at S$12.90.

Here's a picture of the full Pasta menu for easy reference:

Via PastaMania Website

And some of PastaMania's best known pasta dishes, should you wish to take a trip down memory lane:

  • Basil Chicken Aglio (S$9.20)

  • Prawn Aglio (S$11.50)

  • Al Funghi (S$9.90)

  • Alfredo (S$11.20)

  • Carbonara (S$12.20)

  • Cheesy Crumble Turky Bacon (S$9.20)

According to PastaMania, the promotion is valid for both dine-in and takeaway.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Top images via PastaMania Singapore Facebook

All the questions Sylvia Chan didn’t really answer during that 107-minute long interview

Just curious.

October 26, 2021, 02:42 PM

S'pore to contribute S$7.9 million worth of medical supplies to Asean's regional reserve

S'pore is also expanding its vaccine manufacturing capabilities, with three new vaccine production facilities in the pipeline.

October 26, 2021, 02:39 PM

African Painted Dog at S'pore Zoo seen eating newborn pup

Nature is metal.

October 26, 2021, 01:29 PM

S'porean man, 27, gets Covid-19: 'I keep farting but I cannot smell'

Living with endemic Covid-19.

October 26, 2021, 01:19 PM

S'pore to import 30% of electricity from 'low-carbon' sources by 2035: Gan Kim Yong

Besides electricity imports and solar deployment, Singapore is also looking at tapping on low-carbon hydrogen.

October 26, 2021, 12:44 PM

M'sian rapper Namewee banned on Weibo again after poking fun at 'fragile hearts' in new song

Not a word of China was mentioned in the lyrics.

October 26, 2021, 12:04 PM

Tampines cat survives partially detached head after rubber band cuts into neck

Deep strangulation wound.

October 26, 2021, 11:18 AM

First endangered baby Grevy's zebra born in S'pore zoo, named Izara

A star is born.

October 26, 2021, 11:08 AM

SMU student, 25, gets 10 months jail & caning for molesting woman in overnight study session

The accused testified that he had assumed the victim's "stop didn't actually mean to stop".

October 26, 2021, 10:29 AM

Trendy cafe in Yishun run by seniors aged 55 & above

A good cause.

October 26, 2021, 10:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.