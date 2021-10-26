PastaMania has 1-for-1 offer on all pasta dishes until Oct. 29

In honour of World Pasta Day (which actually happened yesterday, Oct. 25), PastaMania is offering a 1-for-1 on all pasta dishes on the menu, from Oct. 25-29.

This offer is available at all outlets islandwide, and runs until 6pm daily.

From S$7.20 for two plates

With the cheapest item on the menu being S$7.20 – Aglio Olio/Pomodoro/Arrabiata – this means that you can technically get a plate of pasta from S$3.60.

The most expensive items would be the Seafood Tom Yum or Salted Egg Chicken pastas, at S$12.90.

Here's a picture of the full Pasta menu for easy reference:

And some of PastaMania's best known pasta dishes, should you wish to take a trip down memory lane:

Basil Chicken Aglio (S$9.20)

Prawn Aglio (S$11.50)

Al Funghi (S$9.90)

Alfredo (S$11.20)

Carbonara (S$12.20)

Cheesy Crumble Turky Bacon (S$9.20)

According to PastaMania, the promotion is valid for both dine-in and takeaway.

Top images via PastaMania Singapore Facebook