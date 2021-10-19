Floral-themed Orchard Road Christmas light-up from Nov. 13, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022

On Oct. 19, the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) announced that the Christmas light-up will be happening from Nov. 13, 2021.

The 38th edition of the Christmas light-up will carry the theme of "Christmas in Bloom", which will stretch 3.1 kilometres from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura.

The key design elements of this year's theme are inspired by Singapore's botanical richness.

Floral-themed lights

Here are some artist impressions of this year's Christmas light-up:

Main arch located at the junction of Orchard Road and Scotts Road

Measuring 12 metres in height, the main arch features a medley of red, white and gold poinsettias and an accompanying Christmas tree decor.

Welcome arch beginning from Tanglin Road

The welcome arch features red and rose gold poinsettias which are said to be elements of celebration and mirth.

Christmas decor along Tanglin, Orchard and Somerset

171 lamp posts will be dressed in big and grand LED decorations.

The decorations on each lamp post will stand between nine to 12 metres in height, inclusive of the height of the lamp post.

Giant outdoor AR projection

From Nov. 1, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022, the side wall of Mandarin Orchard Singapore will be transformed into a wall of wonder with multimedia projection extravaganza and an integrated augmented reality (AR) experience.

One can expect a 10-minute scheduled 3D projection mapping show featuring Singapore's tourism mascots, Merli and friends, from 8pm to 10:30pm daily.

Those at Orchard Road can also download the PopAR map to enhance their viewing experience with immersive AR effects.

On the eve of Christmas and New Year's Day, visitors to Orchard Road can also enjoy a special countdown segment with unique content and AR fireworks at midnight.

Music in the Air

After three years, Music in the Air is making a comeback this Christmas.

From Nov. 1, shoppers walking along ION Orchard and Ngee Ann City can hear popular Christmas carols during these timings:

Daily: 5pm to 10:30pm

Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve 5pm to 12:30am

Virtual tour of Christmas lights

Just like last year, one can enjoy "Christmas on A Great Street" both physically or virtually.

From Nov. 19, one can see the streets via a microsite that will feature 360-degree views of the stretch from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura.

This year's virtual microsite will apparently have better video quality and enhanced interaction and sound.

From Nov. 13, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2021

If you want to experience the light-up, "Christmas in Bloom" will run from Nov. 13, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

The lights will be on from:

6.30pm to 12am from Sundays to Thursdays

6.30pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays

6.30pm to 6am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Top image from ORBA.

Follow and listen to our podcast here