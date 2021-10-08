Back

3,590 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 6 deaths reported

Today's update.

Kayla Wong | October 08, 2021, 11:38 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,590 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Friday (Oct. 8).

This brings the total number of cases to 120,454.

2,825 community cases

There are 2,825 community cases, and 765 dormitory residents cases.

There are no imported cases.

Amongst the local cases today are 619 seniors who are above 60 years.

Six deaths

Six more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, three were male Singaporeans and three were female Singaporeans, aged between 67 and 93 years. Amongst them, two had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, three had been partially vaccinated and one had been vaccinated.

Five of them had various underlying medical conditions, while a partially vaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

In total, 142 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of Oct. 8, 1,564 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 307 cases requiring oxygen supplementation, and 41 in the ICU. Of those who have fallen very ill, 294 are seniors above 60 years.

Five clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring the following five active clusters, of which two are located in migrant worker dormitories.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 7, 83 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,374,827 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna). In total, 4,597,008 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,534,827 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

To date, MOH has invited about 600,000 eligible individuals to receive their booster doses. 371,953 individuals have received their booster shots and another 86,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 208,934 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 110,169 individuals.

Top image by Tobiasjo/Getty Images

Follow and listen to our podcast here

PM Lee: Next few months will be ‘trying' but surge in Covid-19 cases will level off

October 09, 2021, 12:27 PM

It will take 3 to 6 months for S'pore to reach 'new normal': PM Lee

New normal.

October 09, 2021, 12:25 PM

Why S'pore rejected the central bank system when introducing the S'pore dollar in 1967

A decision that underlined Singapore's commitment to the values of thrift and industry.

October 09, 2021, 11:25 AM

Comment: Is there hope for the future of S’pore’s media industry?

New rules must allow for and encourage competition in the news business.

October 09, 2021, 11:21 AM

NParks to give 400,000 free packets of edible plant seeds, registration starts from Oct. 10

Growing edible greens is good for tum tum and mental health.

October 09, 2021, 09:02 AM

The Penny Black pub at Boat Quay closing down after 22 years

The pub owner cited landlord issues.

October 09, 2021, 04:20 AM

SDP allowed to partially appeal POFMA over 2019 Facebook post, TOC's appeal dismissed

MOM said that SDP's statement "still completely false".

October 08, 2021, 11:41 PM

Guo Liang apologises for rudely rejecting a role in a TV drama when he was younger, causing him to be 'banned'

He thought he was being reasonable at that time in pointing out the illogical aspects.

October 08, 2021, 09:35 PM

NOC's Sylvia Chan accused of verbally abusing employees, fostering toxic workplace culture

Screenshots and audio recordings were leaked.

October 08, 2021, 09:01 PM

Elderly S'porean woman putting up 5-year-old dog Frankie for adoption after complaints by neighbours

Frankie is affectionate and protective of his owner but may be aggressive towards strangers.

October 08, 2021, 07:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.