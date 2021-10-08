3,590 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 6 deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,590 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Friday (Oct. 8).

This brings the total number of cases to 120,454.

2,825 community cases

There are 2,825 community cases, and 765 dormitory residents cases.

There are no imported cases.

Amongst the local cases today are 619 seniors who are above 60 years.

Six deaths

Six more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, three were male Singaporeans and three were female Singaporeans, aged between 67 and 93 years. Amongst them, two had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, three had been partially vaccinated and one had been vaccinated.

Five of them had various underlying medical conditions, while a partially vaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

In total, 142 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of Oct. 8, 1,564 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 307 cases requiring oxygen supplementation, and 41 in the ICU. Of those who have fallen very ill, 294 are seniors above 60 years.

Five clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring the following five active clusters, of which two are located in migrant worker dormitories.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 7, 83 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,374,827 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna). In total, 4,597,008 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,534,827 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

To date, MOH has invited about 600,000 eligible individuals to receive their booster doses. 371,953 individuals have received their booster shots and another 86,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 208,934 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 110,169 individuals.

Top image by Tobiasjo/Getty Images

