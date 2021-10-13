9 deaths & 3,190 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,190 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Oct. 13).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 135,395.

Nine more deaths

Nine more people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, six were male Singaporeans and three were female Singaporeans, aged between 52 and 98 years.

Among them, six had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, two had been partially vaccinated and one had been vaccinated.

Eight of them had various underlying medical conditions, while an unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

According to MOH, the 52 year-old case had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19, and had multiple underlying medical conditions.

Among those who have passed away over the last 28 days, 24.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 75.9 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

2,686 community cases

There are 2,686 cases in the community, and 498 cases in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 553 seniors who are above 60 years.

Six imported cases

There are also six imported cases.

Condition of current Covid-19 cases

As of Oct. 13, 12pm, amongst all the Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted, 17,080 (77.8 per cent) are undergoing home recovery.

2,885 (13.1 per cent) are in Community Care Facilities, 473 (2.2 per cent) are in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities, and 1,507 (6.9 per cent) are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

300 cases require oxygen supplementation, and 46 cases are in the ICU.

Over the last 28 days, 98.5 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.1 per cent required oxygen supplementation, and 0.1 per cent had been in the ICU.

Among those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU, 49.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.4 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

Monitoring two active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring two clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 12, 84 per cent of our population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,518,022 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

In total, 4,609,566 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,548,440 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 218,153 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been

administered, covering 114,681 individuals.

To date, MOH has invited about 760,000 eligible individuals to receive their booster doses.

487,673 individuals have received their booster shots and another 117,000 have booked their appointments.

Top photo by Syahindah Ishak.