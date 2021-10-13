2,976 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 11 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,976 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Tuesday (Oct. 12).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 132,205.

11 more deaths

11 more people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, five were male Singaporeans and six were female Singaporeans, aged between 66 and 98 years.

Amongst them, three had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, six had been partially vaccinated, and two had been vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 183 people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Amongst those who have passed away over the last 28 days, 26.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 73.4 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

2,972 local cases

Among the new cases reported today are 2,972 locally-transmitted Covid-19 infections.

2,721 are infections in the broader community, while 251 are dormitory residents.

519 of them are seniors who are above 60 years old.

There are also four imported cases.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of Oct. 12, 12pm, out of all the Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted, 16,932 cases (78.7 per cent) are undergoing Home Recovery.

2,626 cases (12.2 per cent) are in Community Care Facilities, 335 cases (1.6 per cent) are in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities, and 1,619 cases (7.5 per cent) are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

291 cases require oxygen supplementation, and 42 cases are in the ICU.

Over the last 28 days, 98.5 per cent of local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

1.2 per cent required oxygen supplementation and 0.1 per cent had been in the ICU. Amongst those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU, 49.9 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.1 per cent were unvaccinated/ partially vaccinated.

Monitoring active cluster at United Medicare Centre

MOH is closely monitoring a cluster at the nursing home United Medicare Centre (Toa Payoh), where transmission has been found amongst staff and residents.

The ministry said that the cluster has already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 11, 83 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,490,422 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

4,606,968 individuals have received at least one dose of a vaccine under the programme and 4,546,215 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 215,702 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 113,562 individuals.

To date, about 760,000 eligible individuals have been invited to receive their booster doses. 465,204 individuals have received their booster shots and another 127,000 have booked their appointments.

