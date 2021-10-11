Back

NSF, 22, jailed 18 weeks for leaving home twice while on MC, later tested Covid-19 positive

He was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail.

Syahindah Ishak | October 11, 2021, 05:17 PM

A 22-year-old full-time national serviceman, Fathullah Abdul Rahman, was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail after pleading guilty to two charges of leaving his home when he was issued a medical certificate (MC).

Another two charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

First occasion

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Fathullah had visited the Civil Defence Academy Complex Medical Centre (CDACMC) on Sep. 2, 2020 for sore throat and vomiting.

The doctor examined him and diagnosed him with an upper respiratory tract infection (URTI) and gastritis.

Fathullah then underwent a nasal swab test for Covid-19 and was issued a three-day MC.

The doctor informed him that he was required by law to stay at home for the duration of the MC, and could only leave his home after he had received a negative result for his Covid-19 swab test.

Fathullah returned home after the consultation but the next morning on Sep. 3, 2020, he left his house to go to Bedok MRT station to meet his female friend.

They subsequently travelled to Kallang and spent time with each other.

Court documents stated that Fathullah only returned home at around 8pm that day.

He had spent about eight hours outside.

On Sep. 4, 2020 morning, Fathullah received a negative Covid-19 swab test result.

Second occasion

On Sep. 17, 2020, Fathullah visited the CDACMC again for runny nose, sore throat and a cough.

The same doctor examined him and diagnosed him with URTI.

Fathullah underwent a nasal swab test for Covid-19 again and was issued an MC for three days.

Similar to the first occasion, the doctor informed him that he was required by law to stay at home for the duration of the MC, and could only leave after receiving a negative result for Covid-19.

After the consultation, Fathullah went home but the next afternoon, he left his house and took the MRT to the Skate Park at Somerset.

He then travelled to Bugis Junction to walk around the area.

He only returned home at around 10pm, after spending about 10 hours outside.

Tested positive for Covid-19

The next morning on Sep. 19, 2020, Fathullah received the results of his second Covid-10 swab test. He had tested positive.

He was then conveyed by ambulance to Changi General Hospital where he was warded for four days.

He was subsequently quarantined at the D’Resort at Pasir Ris and was discharged on Sep. 27, 2020.

On Sep. 20, 2020, an officer with the Ministry of Health (MOH)'s contact tracing centre sent an email to MOH, saying that Fathullah had left home during the period of his MC.

Prosecution asked for five to six months' jail

According to court documents, the prosecution had sought for five to six months' jail for Fathullah, stating that he was "away for a substantial period" on both occasions.

The prosecution added that Fathullah's reason for leaving his house was "frivolous, being purely social and recreational".

For each charge of under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 Stay Orders) Regulations 2020, Fathullah could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Top image by Mothership.

