New 5.6km of cycling path at Taman Jurong allows residents to reach Jurong East amenities in 30 minutes

Another 4km of new cycling path will be added to Tampines in the next few months.

Lean Jinghui | October 30, 2021, 02:55 PM

An additional 9.6km of cycling paths will be launched in Taman Jurong and Tampines in the coming months, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in an Oct. 30 press release.

This will bring the total length of cycling paths in Singapore to around 500km, it added.

New 5.6km stretch at Taman Jurong

A new 5.6km stretch at Taman Jurong will connect residents to the Lakeside and Chinese Garden MRT stations, as well as schools and amenities.

The unveiling of the new path was held today, Oct. 30.

LTA added that the new paths will also connect residents to the 15km cycling network at Jurong Lake District, allowing cyclists to reach amenities in Jurong East in less than 30 minutes.

A new map board will be installed near Taman Jurong Shopping Centre by the end of the year, to highlight cycling routes and key amenities to residents.

New cycling paths with red coating. Via LTA.

Bypass paths are located behind bus stops. Via LTA.

Example of bicycle crossing at Yuan Ching Road near Blk 119. Via LTA.

The Taman Jurong Cycling Network. Via LTA

The Taman Jurong Cycling Network. Via LTA

4km of cycling paths at Tampines

Another 4km of new cycling paths will be launched along Tampines Avenue 1, 4, 5 and 8 within the next few months.

With this, there will be a total of 14km of cycling paths within the town.

The new cycling paths are expected to connect residents from their homes and schools to key amenities like Tampines West MRT station, Our Tampines Hub, Tampines Central Park and Tampines Green Forest Park.

Similarly, map boards will be installed — at the junctions of Tampines Avenue 5 and 8, and the junctions of Tampines Avenue 8 and 1 — to facilitate wayfinding.

The Tampines Cycling Network. Via LTA

1,300km of cycling paths by 2030

LTA added that additional cycling paths are progressively being built and completed in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Panjang, Sembawang, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

This is part of LTA's Islandwide Cycling Network programme (ICN), to expand Singapore's cycling paths to 1,300km by 2030.

In tandem with the ICN, safety on footpaths will also be enhanced for pedestrians and cyclists.

This includes implementing further safety enhancements at footpaths near bus stops, such as speed regulating strips, and bypass paths.

In addition, LTA will progressively roll out school zone markings on footpaths at over 250 primary, secondary, and special education schools.

Signs and markings have also been placed along the cycling path network to remind users to keep to their lanes or slow down when approaching crowded areas.

