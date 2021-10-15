More thundery showers in S'pore for the rest of Oct. 2021, some nights can hit 28°C & above

If you've found the past few days unbearably hot, here's some good news.

The second half of October 2021 is expected to be wetter with more thundery showers, said the National Environment Agency in an advisory on Oct. 15.

The shift in wind conditions signals the end of the Southwest Monsoon and the start of the inter-monsoon period.

Characterised by light variable winds, warm weather and thunderstorms, the inter-monsoon period is forecast to last through November 2021.

Lightning activity is to be expected to be higher during the inter-monsoon months.

The rest of October is expected to be wetter as compared to the first fortnight.

Thundery showers are expected in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

This is due to strong day-time heating of land areas, coupled with convergence of winds in the surrounding vicinity.

On some of these days, the thundery showers could get heavy, due to large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions, with low-level winds blowing from the southeast or southwest, are forecast to gradually weaken.

Widespread thundery showers, accompanied with gusty winds, can be expected across Singapore on a few days in the morning, due to Sumatra squalls passing from the Strait of Malacca to the South China Sea.

Unlike the first half of October which recorded below-average rainfall, above-average rainfall is expected for the second half of October, levelling out the overall rainfall for October 2021 to be near-average over most parts of Singapore.

Daily temperature to range between 24°C and 33°C

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 °C and 33°C for most days in the second half of October.

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34°C on some days.

Some nights are expected to be relatively warm and humid, with minimum night-time temperatures of 28°C on a few nights.

This is particularly for the eastern and southern coastal areas of the island, when southeast winds bring warm, humid air from the surrounding seas.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin