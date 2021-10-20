Govt 'looking into' using POFMA against websites fraudulently touting Ivermectin as Covid-19 treatment

The authorities are looking into using POFMA (Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act) against websites who claim without evidence that Ivermectin can be used to treat Covid-19 infections.

Ivermectin has been touted as an alternative treatment for Covid-19 amongst anti-vaxxers in Singapore, despite a lack of evidence as to its effectiveness.

Websites promoting the drug, typically used on dogs and horses in larger quantities to treat parasite infestations, have been popping up.

This includes a local website called the "Truth Warriors", which carried articles advertising Ivermectin's supposed benefits, and that it was being used by other countries for early treatment of the disease with a purported high success rate.

Why not POFMA websites spreading falsehoods about Ivermectin?

The Ministry of Health (MOH) subsequently came forward to denounce such websites for spreading "unverified and potentially misleading information" regarding Covid-19 and vaccines.

During an Oct. 20 doorstop, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung addressed the possibility of taking action against such websites.

In response to a question about why the government has not yet used POFMA on these websites, Ong said that the government is "certainly looking into it".

"And just to be clear, in MOH, the medical professionals are very clear that Ivermectin is not suitable for the treatment of Covid-19," he added.

Previously, MOH clarified some misconceptions about the drug:

In Singapore, Ivermectin is a prescription-only medicine registered only for the treatment of parasitic worm infections. It is not an anti-viral medicine and is not approved by HSA for use in the prevention or treatment of Covid-19. To date, there is no scientific evidence from properly conducted clinical trials to demonstrate that Ivermectin is effective against Covid-19. Self-medicating with Ivermectin can be dangerous to one’s health, and there have been reports of patients requiring hospitalisation after doing so. Side effects can include vomiting, stomach pain, seizures, severe skin rash and liver injury etc. We strongly advise members of the public not to self-medicate with Ivermectin and to consult their doctor for proper treatment of Covid-19. Please also avoid speculating and/or spreading misinformation which may cause public alarm, and to refer to credible sources of information instead.

MOH encourages the public to visit HSA's website for more information on Ivermectin.

Severe side effects of consuming Ivermectin

HSA previously released an advisory on the use of Ivermectin for Covid-19, and warned individuals against self-medicating with Ivermectin. It added:

"HSA takes a serious view against those engaged in the illegal sale and supply of medicines, including Ivermectin, and we will take strong enforcement action against such persons. Anyone convicted of the illegal sale of these medicines faces a penalty fine of up to S$50,000 and/or imprisonment for a period of up to two years under the Health Products Act."

The use of Ivermectin to treat the virus was publicised after a 65-year-old woman, who took just 12mg of Ivermectin over two days, became seriously ill and had to be hospitalised.

Side effects of Ivermectin include vomiting, stomach pain, seizures, severe skin rash and liver injury.

The woman was allegedly influenced by friends who purchased the drug on her behalf.

