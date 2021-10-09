Back

3,703 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 11 more deaths reported

The full update.

Faris Alfiq | October 09, 2021, 11:51 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,703 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Oct. 9).

This brings the total number of cases to 124,157.

3,700 locally-transmitted cases

There are 3,700 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore, with 2,868 in the community and 832 in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases are 611 seniors who are above 60 years of age.

There are also three imported cases.

11 deaths

11 Covid-19 patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, five were male Singaporeans and six were female Singaporeans, aged between 56 and 90 years.

Amongst them, four had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, three had been partially vaccinated and four had been fully vaccinated.

All except one had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 153 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of Oct. 9, 12pm, 1,569 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation. There are currently 302 cases requiring oxygen supplementation and 40 in the ICU.

Five clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring the following five active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 8, 83 per cent of Singapore’s population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

392,555 individuals have received their booster shots and another 80,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 211,620 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 111,898 individuals.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

