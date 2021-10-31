Back

3,163 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 13 more deaths reported

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 198,374.

Karen Lui | October 31, 2021, 11:18 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,163 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Oct. 31, as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 31: 3,163

New community cases: 2,745

New imported cases: Four

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 414

Total number of cases reported thus far: 198,374

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 30: 13

Age: Between the ages of 57 and 89 years old. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, except for two unvaccinated/ partially vaccinated individuals who had no known medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 407

Hospital situation:

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 284

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 69

Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 61

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 68.3 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population

Received booster shots: 15 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring four active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

