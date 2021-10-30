3,112 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 more deaths reported

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,112 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Oct. 30, as of 12pm.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Oct. 30: 3,112
New community cases: 2,608
New imported cases: Four
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 500
Total number of cases reported thus far: 195,211
Deaths
New deaths reported on Oct. 30: 14
Age: Between the ages of 63 and 98 years old. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 394
Hospital situation:
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 267
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 69
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 60
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 68.1 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population
Received booster shots: 15 per cent of population
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring eight active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Top image by Zheng Zhangxin
