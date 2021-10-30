3,112 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,112 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Oct. 30, as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 30: 3,112 New community cases: 2,608 New imported cases: Four New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 500 Total number of cases reported thus far: 195,211

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 30: 14 Age: Between the ages of 63 and 98 years old. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 394

Hospital situation:

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 267 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 69 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 60 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 68.1 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population Received booster shots: 15 per cent of population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring eight active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin