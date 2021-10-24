3,383 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 15 more deaths reported

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,383 new Covid-19 cases today (Oct. 24) as of 12pm.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Oct. 24: 3,383
New community cases: 2,708
Total number of cases reported thus far: 172,644
Deaths
New deaths reported on Oct. 24: 15
Gender & age: Eight male Singaporeans and seven female Singaporeans, aged 58 to 100 years.
Vaccination & medical status: Eight unvaccinated, one partially vaccinated and six vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 315
Recovery
Cases in Home Recovery: 17,862 (70.4 per cent)
Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,817 (19.0 per cent)
Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 961 (3.8 per cent)
Cases warded in hospital: 1,738 (6.8 per cent)
Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 278
Cases that are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 97
Cases critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 58
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population
Number of individuals who received booster shots: 699,542
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring five active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Top photo via Karen Lui
