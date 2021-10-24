Back

3,383 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 15 more deaths reported

Total number of cases has reached 172,644.

Low Jia Ying | October 24, 2021, 11:44 PM

Events

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,383 new Covid-19 cases today (Oct. 24) as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 24: 3,383

New community cases: 2,708

Total number of cases reported thus far: 172,644

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 24: 15

Gender & age: Eight male Singaporeans and seven female Singaporeans, aged 58 to 100 years.

Vaccination & medical status: Eight unvaccinated, one partially vaccinated and six vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 315

Recovery

Cases in Home Recovery: 17,862 (70.4 per cent)

Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,817 (19.0 per cent)

Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 961 (3.8 per cent)

Cases warded in hospital: 1,738 (6.8 per cent)

Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 278

Cases that are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 97

Cases critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 58

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population

Number of individuals who received booster shots: 699,542

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo via Karen Lui

