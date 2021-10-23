3,598 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 6 more deaths reported

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,598 new Covid-19 cases today (Oct. 23) as of 12pm.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Oct. 23: 3,598
New community cases: 2,804
Total number of cases reported thus far: 169,261
Deaths
New deaths reported on Oct. 23: Six
Gender & age: Two male Singaporeans/Singapore Residents and four female Singaporeans, aged 61 to 91 years
Vaccination & medical status: Four unvaccinated and two vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions
Total deaths reported thus far: 300
Recovery
Cases in Home Recovery: 17,725 (70.4 per cent)
Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,796 (19.1 per cent)
Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 960 (3.8 per cent)
Cases warded in hospital: 1,680 (6.7 per cent)
Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 269
Cases that are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 91
Cases critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 58
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population
Number of individuals who received booster shots: 680,979
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring two active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
