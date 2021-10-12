Motorcyclist, 30, arrested after raging & smashing taxi with helmet at Keat Hong

A man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of rash act.

The incident occurred at Block 804B Keat Hong Close on Oct. 10, 6:10pm when the police were alerted to a man smashing a taxi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 30-year-old had allegedly confronted the taxi driver over a traffic dispute.

Videos of man yelling and smashing taxi

Videos of the altercation have been posted to social media.

The first video, taken from inside the taxi by the passenger in the backseat, shows the man hovering outside.

He can be heard hurling Hokkien vulgarities, and proceeds to use his motorcycle helmet to strike the taxi's bonnet and windows.

One of the backseat passengers then calls the police to report that there was a man who was "very aggressive" with their taxi driver.

The backseat passengers comprise a couple and their baby.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver remains calm and asks the passenger to try to get a glimpse of the motorcycle's license plate, as the man continues raging outside.

The video later shows the extent of the damage done to the vehicle.

There are dents on the taxi, both side view mirrors are destroyed, the windshield wiper torn off, and the corners of the front and back windshields are cracked.

Here's a top-down view of the incident which appears to have been taken by a resident at the nearby block.

The Facebook video claimed that the man started attacking the vehicle after the taxi driver honked at him lightly as he was moving too slowly.

The driver and the passengers were unhurt, police revealed.

Charged for rash act

The man was identified through extensive ground enquiries by the officers from the Jurong Police Division.

He was arrested on Oct. 12.

The man will be charged in court on Oct. 14 for Rash Act under Section 336(a) of the Penal Code.

The man is also being investigated for mischief under Section 426 of the Penal Code, using threatening behaviour punishable under Section 3(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act, and failing to wear a mask in a public place under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

If convicted of committing a rash act, the man can be imprisoned up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

Meanwhile, the offence of mischief carries a punishment of imprisonment of up to two years or a fine.

The offence of using threatening behaviour carries a punishment of a fine of up to S$5000.

Top photo from Roads.sg / FB and Beh Chia Lor / FB