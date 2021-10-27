Man, 51, allegedly kicked, slapped & poured boiling water on woman along Bayfront Avenue

A 51-year-old man in Singapore will be charged in court for allegedly assaulting a woman along Bayfront Avenue.

Happened in April 2021

According to a news release, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 1:15pm on April 11, 2021.

The man had allegedly assaulted a woman, whom he was in a relationship with, by kicking and slapping her during a dispute along Bayfront Avenue.

Investigations revealed that the man had purportedly splashed boiling water on the woman during the assault.

He had also allegedly sent an email with insulting remarks about the woman to her daughter.

Will be charged in court on Oct. 28

The man will be charged in court on Oct. 28, 2021 for the alleged offences of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, voluntarily causing hurt, and intentional harassment.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, he could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combinations of such punishments.

If convicted of of voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For intentionally causing harassment, the man could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Top image by Gaurav Gupta via Unsplash.