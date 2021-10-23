2 M'sian anti-corruption officers charged with cheating, dashed out of courtroom while covering their faces

Two enforcement officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) were charged in court on Oct. 21 with cheating an individual of RM40,000 (S$13,000).

In a video uploaded on Facebook by a Malaysian news site, Malaysian Gazette, the duo were seen evading photographers and reporters outside the courtroom.

The duo dashed straight out of the courtroom towards a silver-coloured car right after the hearing ended, wearing hoodies and face masks which concealed their identities from the media gathered outside.

Both of them then boarded the vehicle and sped off.

Cheated man RM40,000 to resolve ongoing investigation

According to The Star, the two enforcement officers, Amir Izham Isahak and Wan Kamarul Zaim Wan Mansor, were accused of cheating another person out of RM40,000, claiming that they will help him resolve an ongoing investigation by the anti-graft commission.

They were accused of committing the offence at a restaurant in Simpang Renggam, Johor, on Oct. 14.

During the hearing, Wan Kamarul Zaim pleaded not guilty while Amir Izham pleaded guilty, The Star reported.

If convicted, they face a jail term of up to five years, or fined, or both.