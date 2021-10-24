Back

Missing mongrel last spotted sprinting towards Bedok Jetty

He went missing after breaking free of his collar while out on a walk.

Low Jia Ying | October 24, 2021, 03:50 PM

A lost dog by the name of Chestnut was seen sprinting along Bedok South Avenue 1 on Saturday (Oct. 23) evening.

The mongrel was reported missing on the same day after getting spooked and breaking free from his owners while out on a walk.

Headed towards ECP

In a video uploaded to "Lost and found pets Singapore" on Facebook, Chestnut was spotted running frantically towards Laguna Flyover, which connects to East Coast Parkway (ECP).

via.

Chestnut can be seen sprinting on the first lane of Bedok South Avenue 1, before continuing on a grassy center divider. It is unclear where he ran off afterwards.

According to the post, the video was taken at 6:21pm. Some traffic can be seen on the opposite side of the road and ahead of the dog.

The person who spotted Chestnut said that "all the cars were going as slowly as they can", but none were able stop and help.

They had informed the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SCPA) about this sighting.

But as of 2am today (Oct. 24), Chestnut has not been found.

Ran off while on a walk

According to a notice put up on Facebook, Chestnut broke free of his collar after getting spooked while on his regular walk.

He resides at Jalan Hajijah, which is located just off Bedok South Avenue 1.

The notice said that he is skittish, and advised anyone who sees him to avoid calling his name, chase, or approach him.

Instead, members of the public are asked to call the numbers listed on the Facebook post if they catch sight of Chestnut:

An update posted on 8am today included a missing pet poster, and indicated that Chestnut has still not been found as of 2am.

He was last seen running towards Bedok Jetty on Saturday.

via.

The Facebook post encouraged members of the public to help locate missing Chestnut, or to keep the poster in their phones to share with friends or cyclists who might spot him.

Top photos via ChainedDogAwarenessSingapore/FB and Alisa Chen/FB

