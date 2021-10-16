Back

PM Lee & Xi Jinping discuss ways to strength economic recovery & collaboration over a phone call

Reaffirming strong ties between Singapore and China.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 16, 2021, 02:07 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 15.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the leaders reaffirmed strong ties between Singapore and China, as well as the mutual benefits arising from continued bilateral exchanges and cooperation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both leaders also noted the continued good progress in three Government-to-Government projects and close cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative.

According to MFA, the three projects are:

  • The China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park.

  • The Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City.

  • The China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstrative Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.

In addition, Lee and Xi discussed ways to strengthen economic recovery and enhance collaborations on cross-border and supply chain connectivity, as well as in trade, investment, smart cities and climate change.

They welcomed greater cooperation on emerging areas such as the green economy and the digital economy.

Both leaders also looked forward to the convening of the 17th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) later this year.

The JCBC is the highest-level forum between China and Singapore where leaders of both countries deepen political and economic ties.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was the co-chair for the 16th JCBC last year.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Singapore

S’pore CEO: The boards of S’pore companies need more women ASAP

Women occupy only 1.76 seats out of every 10 seats on the boards of Singapore’s top 100 companies.

October 16, 2021, 12:21 PM

MOH calls out Truth Warriors website for 'potentially misleading' posts on Ivermectin & Covid-19 vaccines

Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic worms.

October 16, 2021, 12:15 PM

14 suspected secret society members arrested in police raids & 4 nightspots ordered to close for alleged Covid-19 breaches

A total of five nightspots were also found to have allegedly breached safe management measures (SMM).

October 16, 2021, 11:38 AM

Mummy colugo & baby caught in a tender moment while perching on a tree in S'pore

Loving.

October 16, 2021, 11:10 AM

S'porean gamers, aged 19 and 24, share how TikTok lets them live out their dreams

Let the games begin.

October 16, 2021, 10:55 AM

Managing a conglomerate at 26: BreadTalk's 2nd gen leader rises to the occasion

Lessons on Leadership: Taking up the mantle is Jonathan Quek, the second child to founders George Quek and Katherine Lee.

October 16, 2021, 09:06 AM

St John's Island visitors pay tribute to well-loved cat, Sandy aka Ah Bui, who recently died

He was well-loved by everyone, and he probably also loves everyone but his face doesn't show it.

October 16, 2021, 04:31 AM

Sembcorp Marine reminds food caterer about hygiene & quality of food served to Jurong dormitory workers

Workers were reportedly up in hands about their treatment at the dorm.

October 16, 2021, 03:58 AM

Electricity provider Ohm Energy also closing down, 27,000 customers can switch to SP Group or others

Won't be the last at this rate.

October 16, 2021, 03:19 AM

3,445 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, death toll reaches 215

Tonight's update.

October 15, 2021, 11:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.