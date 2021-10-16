PM Lee & Xi Jinping discuss ways to strength economic recovery & collaboration over a phone call

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 15.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the leaders reaffirmed strong ties between Singapore and China, as well as the mutual benefits arising from continued bilateral exchanges and cooperation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both leaders also noted the continued good progress in three Government-to-Government projects and close cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative.

According to MFA, the three projects are:

The China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park.

The Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City.

The China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstrative Initiative on Strategic Connectivity.

In addition, Lee and Xi discussed ways to strengthen economic recovery and enhance collaborations on cross-border and supply chain connectivity, as well as in trade, investment, smart cities and climate change.

They welcomed greater cooperation on emerging areas such as the green economy and the digital economy.

Both leaders also looked forward to the convening of the 17th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) later this year.

The JCBC is the highest-level forum between China and Singapore where leaders of both countries deepen political and economic ties.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was the co-chair for the 16th JCBC last year.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Singapore