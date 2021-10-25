Leaked documents reveal nations push back against climate recommendations report

Leaked documents seen by the BBC and Greenpeace on Oct. 21 reveal that some countries are actively lobbying to water down the contents of a crucial climate assessment report.

The countries suggested edits to parts of the document on the topic of phasing out fossil fuels, carbon capture and storage, meat production, and climate finance.

Two weeks ahead of the global climate summit in Glasgow, the position of these governments on climate action behind the scenes is particularly revealing.

IPCC documents leaked

Governments, corporations, academics and others left tens of thousands of comments a draft of a scientific Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report that was leaked.

The IPCC is the United Nations body that assesses the available science on climate change.

This draft report by the IPCC’s Working Group III focuses on recommendations for tackling climate change, and is due to be completed in March 2022.

According to Greenpeace, most of the comments were constructive feedback to improve the writing of the document.

Australia on coal

Despite being the fifth largest coal producer in the world between 2018 and 2021, Australia asked to be deleted from a list of the world’s major producers and consumers of coal, reported Greenpeace.

In the document, Australia disagreed that it was necessary to close coal-fired power plants, according to the BBC.

Australia also requested deleting an analysis which explained that fossil fuel companies in Australia have significantly weakened on climate action, claiming that it is a "political viewpoint made to seem factual”.

Countries on carbon capture and storage

According to the BBC, a number of countries: Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, Japan, and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), argued in favour of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.

The UN scientists concluded in the report that decarbonisation requires a focus on "rapidly shifting to zero-carbon sources and actively phasing out fossil fuels".

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, requested for such references on a fossil fuel phase-out to be removed.

Norway commented that the scientists should include CCS as a potential tool in reducing emissions from fossil fuels.

Citing their support for CCS, Australia and Japan also disagreed with the IPCC’s analysis that fossil fuels power stations need to be urgently phased out, according to Greenpeace.

Given that there has only been one successful CCS power plant in operation according to Greenpeace, the report found a "large ambiguity in the extent to which fossil fuels with CCS would be compatible with" the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Brazil and Argentina on meat production

The biggest producers of beef products and animal feed crops in the world pushed back against the report's message that reducing meat consumption is necessary to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to Greenpeace.

Brazil and Argentina called on authors to delete portions of the report that suggest plant-based diets can tackle global warming and claim beef to be a "high carbon" food.

Argentina requested "Meatless Mondays" and references to taxes on red meat to be deleted from the document, stating that they are “biased concepts”.

BBC also reported that Argentina argued meat-based diets can reduce carbon emissions, and suggested "avoiding generalisation on the impacts of meat-based diets on low-carbon options".

Brazil also stated that "plant-based diets do not for themselves guarantee the reduction or control of related emissions", and believes that the focus should be on reducing emissions in the food production industry, not about the types of food.

Switzerland and Australia on climate finance for poorer countries

In 2009, countries agreed to provide USD100 billion every year in climate aid for developing countries by 2020. This goal has not been met.

Switzerland and Australia suggested changes to parts of the report which stated that developing countries will need financial support from rich countries in order to meet emission reduction targets.

They argued that to meet these goals, developing countries are not fully dependent on external financial support.

Led by science

While comments from governments are central to its scientific review process, the IPCC told BBC that the comments have no bearing on the evidence-based report.

"Our processes are designed to guard against lobbying - from all quarters", said the IPCC.

A leading climate scientist who helped compile three major reports for the IPCC also told the BBC that the IPCC's reports are strictly impartial.

She said that "there is absolutely no pressure on scientists to accept the comments", especially if they are not supported by the scientific literature.

