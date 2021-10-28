Back

S'porean indoor skydiving champion Kyra Poh, 19, skydives over pyramids of Egypt

Sky's the limit.

Ashley Tan | October 28, 2021, 12:10 PM

While most of us were vegetating at home on Oct. 26, 19-year-old Singaporean Kyra Poh was sailing across the sky over the pyramids of Egypt.

The Singaporean indoor skydiving champion recently got her certification as a licensed outdoor skydiver in Spain, after two weeks of rigorous training and no less than 43 jumps.

Here are photos from her jumps in Spain.

Above one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World

Poh started indoor skydiving when she was eight, and honed her passion at iFly Singapore.

She subsequently went on to clinch gold in multiple indoor skydiving competitions.

Her most recent escapade in the sky after acquiring her license took her all the way to Egypt.

Here are some mesmerising photos snapped by Ewan Cowie, a world record photographer and base jumper, of Poh flying over the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Photo by Ewan Cowie via Kyra Poh / FB

Poh described seeing the pyramids from that height and so close, "breathtaking".

Photo by Ewan Cowie via Kyra Poh / FB

Photo by Ewan Cowie via Kyra Poh / FB

She also appeared to be part of a group of nine skydivers attempting a nine-way head-down record there.

Amazing.

In other news, one happy commenter deigned to share what he had been up to that day as well.

