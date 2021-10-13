Not ready to fly? Here are 6 other ways you can put your KrisFlyer miles to use in S’pore

Back in pre-Covid times, I’d often tag along on a free trip with my aunt, who was a frequent Singapore Airlines flyer, whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Living the dream by mooching off my aunt’s KrisFlyer miles.

(And enjoying my cup noodles served in a bowl. Always made me feel extra, extra fancy.)

While additional Vaccinated Travel Lanes have recently been launched, travelling during this time might still not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Luckily, there are several other ways to make use of those miles, aside from being 35,000 feet off the ground.

If you’re a KrisFlyer member, and have a stash of unredeemed miles on hand, this one’s for you.

1. Exclusive KrisFlyer Experiences (Cruise + Other offers)

If you can’t cruise in the air, then cruise in the sea on an exclusively chartered, luxury cruise.

After all, to be several hundred miles away from work, and surrounded by nothing but calm blue waters and the occasional sea breeze, sounds about as relaxing as it gets.

In partnership with Mastercard, KrisFlyer has launched a two-night, specially chartered cruise experience for its members, on board Dream Cruises’ World Dream.

The exclusive cruise is scheduled to sail from Nov. 17-19, 2021.

You can use your KrisFlyer miles to book it in advance, because like for any other good deal, limited slots are up for grabs.

With the World Dream, you’ll also be privy to a myriad of distinctly familiar gifts and activities, including SIA’s First Class and Business Class amenity kits and sleeper suits, and SIA’s batik rose making workshop.

You’ll even get to enjoy Christmas early, with Dream Cruises’ festive programme, “Nordic Christmas”, complete with a Nordic Village, Santa Express and Christmas Market.

Those who book the Palace Suites will also be served an SIA First Class in-flight meal on the first night, developed by international three Michelin-starred chef Georges Blanc.

Not a cruise-to-nowhere kind of person?

Fret not, for you can also trade in your miles for experiences like the KrisFlyer x Royal Albatross’ dog cruise, or the Flight Simulator Program for Young Aviators.

Alternatively, you can enjoy a dinner for two with three Michelin-starred celebrity chef Jacob Jan Boerma.

2. KrisFlyer vRooms (Hotel and Car Rental Platform)

While I used to think staycations were irrelevant, not being able to travel for two years has taught me to appreciate the value of a good staycation.

If you’re like me, and now enjoy pampering yourself at a swanky hotel, use your miles to offset the cost of any hotel stay at more than 300 properties in Singapore.

The list includes luxury hotels, such as The Fullerton Bay Hotel and Four Seasons, or boutique hotels, such as The Vagabond Club.

Shangri-La is also on the list – in case you didn’t know, that’s where U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris recently stayed during her time in Singapore.

A stay can be redeemed in part miles and part cash, and begins from as little as 1,500 miles per transaction.

3. Kris+

If you only have a small number of miles to redeem, try the Kris+ mobile app to convert your remaining miles to KrisPay miles.

You can then redeem items or offset the cost of your daily expenditures, at a 1:1 KrisFlyer mile to KrisPay ratio, from as little as 15 KrisPay miles (worth S$0.10).

Browsing the app, I felt spoilt for choice, as there are over 250 partners across 880 outlets to choose from – F&B (Gong Cha, Paris Baguette), retail (FairPrice Finest, Harvey Norman), to even wellness (LifeSpa, Natureland).

New to Kris+?

Download the Kris+ app and input the code KPMSHP upon login. You’ll receive S$5 instantly credited to your app wallet, available until Oct. 30, 2021.

4. Partner Programmes (Esso + CapitaStar)

If not, here’s how you can put your KrisFlyer miles to ​​good use for everyday expenditure.

Sign up for free for Esso Singapore’s Smiles Driver Rewards Programme, to easily convert between KrisFlyer miles and Smiles Points, and offset your fuel spending at 62 Esso stations islandwide.

Alternatively, unleash your inner auntie and join the CapitaStar Rewards Programme, to convert your KrisFlyer miles to STAR$ to offset your shopping and dining expenses at 17 CapitaLand Malls across Singapore.

5. Pelago

What about if you’ve been feeling uninspired, and in want of new things to do in the city?

For those keen on exploring new activities in Singapore, check out SIA-backed travel experiences platform Pelago, for activities ranging from F&B experiences and entertainment to arts and adventure.

Have a beer-y good time with this Limited-Edition Oktoberfest brewery tour, or get in touch with your creative side with a Candle-making workshop.

You can redeem tickets and activities in full with your KrisFlyer miles.

150 KrisFlyer miles offsets S$1 in spending on Pelago.com, so the Oktoberfest Brewery Tour would cost you 6,000 miles, for example. Note that a minimum of 1,050 KrisFlyer miles is needed per transaction.

Use the code PELAGOKFMS15 to enjoy 15 per cent off your first purchase, valid until Oct. 31, 2021.

6. KrisShop

Finally, there’s KrisShop online, for the shopaholics who want to splurge without flying.

You can shop for a wide variety of items with your miles, ranging from the new iPhone 13, to local labels and exclusive airline merchandise.

You can also choose to redeem your KrisFlyer miles in full, or partially offset the cost, and have your merch delivered straight to your doorstep.

Bargain hunters can keep a lookout for KrisFlyer’s monthly “Spectacular Deals” with KrisShop at the middle of every month, to redeem themed merchandise at a discount.

Easy.

Becoming a KrisFlyer member

So if you aren’t already, here’s how you can become a KrisFlyer member for free.

Just sign up here, anytime, anywhere.

Until Nov. 30, 2021, new members who sign up for KrisFlyer with this code KFMS800 will even get 800 miles for free.

If you want to find out more about redeeming the KrisFlyer-chartered cruise on board World Dream, you can also head here, then click redeem now.

You can also check this page out for more ways to redeem your KrisFlyer miles in Singapore, or stay tuned to KrisFlyer updates on Facebook and Instagram.

