1 resident pronounced dead at scene of Jurong West HDB fire linked to PMD

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at Block 978 Jurong West Street 93 at around 2:25am on Oct. 8.

Fire from fifth floor unit

The fire could be seen from inside a unit on the fifth floor of the block and two persons were seen standing on a ledge outside the unit.

SCDF firefighters forced their way into the unit while wearing breathing apparatus sets to conduct firefighting and eventually brought the two persons from the ledge to safety.

These two persons were assessed by paramedics and they subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

Another occupant had evacuated the unit prior to SCDF's arrival and was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

Person pronounced dead at the scene

A person was found inside the fire-affected bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

About 60 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

Two firefighters were assessed by paramedics to have experienced heat exhaustion and were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital as a precautionary measure. Both have since been discharged.

Cause of fire was of electric origin

According to SCDF, the fire involved the contents of a bedroom and was extinguished with one water jet.

A preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electric origin from a personal mobility device (PMD).

