Back

1 resident pronounced dead at scene of Jurong West HDB fire linked to PMD

Two of the unit's occupants were rescued from the ledge to safety.

Fasiha Nazren | October 08, 2021, 11:17 AM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at Block 978 Jurong West Street 93 at around 2:25am on Oct. 8.

Fire from fifth floor unit

The fire could be seen from inside a unit on the fifth floor of the block and two persons were seen standing on a ledge outside the unit.

Photo from SCDF.

SCDF firefighters forced their way into the unit while wearing breathing apparatus sets to conduct firefighting and eventually brought the two persons from the ledge to safety.

These two persons were assessed by paramedics and they subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

Another occupant had evacuated the unit prior to SCDF's arrival and was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

Person pronounced dead at the scene

A person was found inside the fire-affected bedroom and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Photo from SCDF.

About 60 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

Two firefighters were assessed by paramedics to have experienced heat exhaustion and were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital as a precautionary measure. Both have since been discharged.

Cause of fire was of electric origin

According to SCDF, the fire involved the contents of a bedroom and was extinguished with one water jet.

A preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electric origin from a personal mobility device (PMD).

Photo from SCDF.

You can read SCDF's full post here:

Top image from SCDF.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

CNA correspondent goes chest-deep in murky water to calmly report on Thailand flood

Her cameraperson could be the other MVP.

October 08, 2021, 08:34 AM

S'pore employees lodged some 640 complaints a month about employers who breach safe management measures

Employees advised to clarify with employer first before reporting workplace SMM breaches to MOM.

October 08, 2021, 04:33 AM

Biden's mention of 'Taiwan agreement' sparked confusion for some. What exactly is he referring to?

Washington's "one China" policy is different from Beijing's "one China" principle.

October 08, 2021, 03:51 AM

Kim Lim reposts marriage proposal photo, apologises for worrying loved ones

Rainbow after the rain.

October 08, 2021, 12:27 AM

MHA issues letters to 9 for publishing false posts & misstating what Shanmugam said about FICA

As of now, seven have corrected their posts and apologised for what they did.

October 07, 2021, 11:58 PM

3,483 Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 deaths reported

Today's update.

October 07, 2021, 11:32 PM

HSA investigating illegal distribution of ivermectin in S'pore after elderly woman hospitalised

Do not self-medicate with ivermectin.

October 07, 2021, 07:37 PM

I adopted a military dog from Mindef in 2016. The first time we met he asked for belly rubs.

He was the last dog left because another family returned him. But he was the goodest boi.

October 07, 2021, 07:06 PM

HBL a 'last resort', not all children have conducive environments for it: Chan Chun Sing

A prolonged HBL period could 'negatively impact' the academic progress and socio-emotional well-being of many students, Chan said.

October 07, 2021, 05:43 PM

Riau Islands cancel travel bubble with S'pore citing high Covid-19 cases

Previously delayed in July due to rising Covid-19 cases in both countries.

October 07, 2021, 05:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.