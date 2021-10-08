S'pore dad, 67, feels 'sorry' about passing Covid-19 to daughter with multiple medical conditions

The implications of being tested positive for Covid-19 have been tough for many families in Singapore.

Worried about his daughter, who has multiple underlying health complications, becoming infected with Covid-19, one father in Singapore took great pains to make sure that his daughter would not need to step out of the house unnecessarily, and become exposed to the disease.

However, on Oct. 3, both father and daughter tested positive for the virus, according to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News.

The 67-year-old father, Loh Luin Siong, shared with Shin Min reporters that he remains "guilt-ridden" about this, as he feels that he unknowingly brought the virus home to his daughter.

Sole breadwinner

Loh told Shin Min reporters that he and his daughter, 42, currently live together in a leased one-bedroom unit at Jalan Kukoh.

As his daughter has multiple medical co-morbidities, Loh shared that he works as the sole breadwinner of the family, as a part-time dishwasher at a restaurant in Orchard.

His daughter has "epilepsy, bone spurs, and other chronic conditions such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure," explained Loh.

As such, she takes long-term medication for her medical condition, and is unable to work.

Feels sorry about passing the virus to his daughter

Concerned about the implications of a Covid-19 infection on his daughter's underlying co-morbidities, Loh shared that he often buys takeaways for his daughter, so that she can eat at home.

To minimise risk of exposure to ongoing transmission, the daughter stayed at home most of the time as the doctor cautioned that she may fall very ill if she contracts Covid-19.

However, Loh tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct. 3 after undergoing the mandatory Covid-19 testing regime, he shared with Shin Min.

He immediately returned home to inform his daughter who tested herself with a Covid-19 ART test kit at home.

Unfortunately, she tested positive for Covid-19 as well.

Loh said:

"We have always been very careful. When I tested positive for Covid-19, I was asymptomatic and did not feel unwell, so I never thought that I would be the one to bring the virus back home to my daughter. I feel very sorry towards her, but now even an apology is no use."

Later that night, Loh's daughter began exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 infection, including a fever and difficulties breathing.

She was subsequently conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital for treatment, while Loh remained at home to carry out his self-quarantine.

Ability to pay medical expenses a concern

Loh told Shin Min reporters that he was worried about the loss of income from not being able to work, as the family lives from hand to mouth.

Two months ago, Loh had also been placed on a quarantine order of 10 days, after having visited an area where a Covid-19 case was confirmed.

Back then, Loh noted that his brief absence from work had already severely impacted their livelihood. Now that he has tested positive, he is even more worried about the economic impact on the family.

He added: "After I finish my quarantine, I will likely have only S$800 of my salary left. Aside from having to take care of the family, I have to pay for my daughter's hospital bills. I'm very worried about next month's living expenses."

Top images courtesy of Shin Min Daily News