New donut, free tote bags & S$1.50 almond chocolate cake at IKEA S'pore from Oct. 21-24, 2021

IKEA is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their Tampines outlet with promotions across all three stores.

From Oct. 21 - 24, expect deals on both food and furniture — but we'll get straight to the food.

A new IKEA blue donut is launching at S$2.50 for four pieces.

Another new item is the plant balls (15 pieces) with soup combo, which goes for S$8.

A couple of other food promos:

Blueberry & banana ice cream, S$1.50 (U.P. S$2)

Crunch almond chocolate cake, S$1.50 (U.P. S$3.50)

For the four days, customers can also redeem pop-art inspired tote bags on a while stocks last basis.

This is limited 150 bags a day, one bag per person.

In somewhat related news, look out for 15 per cent off selected furniture ranges each day, ranging from bed frames to work desks and chairs, as well as 50 per cent off selected products.

Top image via IKEA Singapore