Hoseh Mart at Clementi Ave 3 selling S$2 beer, S$9.90 soju, S$0.50 drinks & lots of instant mee

Hoseh liao.

Guan Zhen Tan | October 17, 2021, 01:53 PM

A new mini-mart has opened in Clementi Mall and some are visibly stoked by its offerings.

Cheap snacks and drinks

One woman, Charmine Lsh, took to Facebook to shared several photos of the new mini-mart.

Her post, which was shared with the Facebook group Clementi Groupbuy has been shared over 1,000 times.

The mini-mart, Hoseh Mart, is seen to be selling snacks and drinks at low prices.

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Potato chips were spotted going S$1 per can:

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Soft drinks in cans were also seen going for 50 cents each:

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Bottles of Vitasoy and A&W rootbeer were going at S$1:

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Soju was being sold at S$9.90 each:

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Cans of Tiger and Carlsberg beers were going at S$2 each as well:

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

The mini-mart was seen to be stocked with noodles and other snacks you might need for a late-night supper run:

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

There is also hard liquor:

Photo via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Hoseh Mart

Address: Blk 443 Clementi Ave 3 #01-71

Opening hours: 7 am - 10:30 pm

Top image via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

