Hoseh Mart at Clementi Ave 3 selling S$2 beer, S$9.90 soju, S$0.50 drinks & lots of instant mee

A new mini-mart has opened in Clementi Mall and some are visibly stoked by its offerings.

Cheap snacks and drinks

One woman, Charmine Lsh, took to Facebook to shared several photos of the new mini-mart.

Her post, which was shared with the Facebook group Clementi Groupbuy has been shared over 1,000 times.

The mini-mart, Hoseh Mart, is seen to be selling snacks and drinks at low prices.

Potato chips were spotted going S$1 per can:

Soft drinks in cans were also seen going for 50 cents each:

Bottles of Vitasoy and A&W rootbeer were going at S$1:

Soju was being sold at S$9.90 each:

Cans of Tiger and Carlsberg beers were going at S$2 each as well:

The mini-mart was seen to be stocked with noodles and other snacks you might need for a late-night supper run:

There is also hard liquor:

Hoseh Mart

Address: Blk 443 Clementi Ave 3 #01-71

Opening hours: 7 am - 10:30 pm

Top image via Charmine Lsh's Facebook post

Follow and listen to our podcast here