Back

Hong Kong actress turned top insurance agent owns S$8 million mansion in Sha Tin

Still very successful it seems.

Lean Jinghui | October 21, 2021, 06:58 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

While some might recognise former actress Agassi Wang Yu Huan, 65, for her roles in the classic Mr Vampire franchise, Wang has also made a name for herself in the insurance industry in recent years.

Wang acted in Mr Vampire II and IV. Via Mrs. Entertainment. YouTube

Wang with late actor Wu Ma. Via Mrs. Entertainment YouTube

According to 8days, Wang first became an insurance agent after retiring from the entertainment industry in the 90s.

In 2011. Via Agassi Yu Huan Wang(Agassi) Facebook

She is currently with Manulife, according to her Facebook profile.

Former actress-turned-insurance agent

8days reported that Wang has been named top advisor of the year with Manulife multiple times.

She is also purportedly the first woman to become senior regional director of the Hong Kong branch for the international insurance chain.

According to Hong Kong media site HK01, Wang's role as a top insurance agent has been serving her so well, that her annual salary continues to range in the tens of millions.

She currently lives in a HKD46 million house, which equates to about S$8 million.

Wang's S$8 million mansion

HK01 reported that Wang's S$8 million mansion is situated in Sha Tin, a neighbourhood in Hong Kong best known for its abundance of nature and lush greenery.

The mansion has been likened to a palatial oasis given that it is surrounded by hills and forests, and spans 2,600 square feet.

As a testament of her riches, Wang also often shares photos of her home on social media, especially when she hosts parties for her celebrity friends.

Via Agassi Yu Huan Wang(Agassi) Facebook

Via Agassi Yu Huan Wang(Agassi) Facebook

Via Agassi Yu Huan Wang(Agassi) Facebook

Via 小紅書 via HK01

The likes of Angie Chiu, Alex To and David Lui have visited Wang's house, according to HK01.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Mrs. Entertainment YouTube and Agassi Yu Huan Wang(Agassi) Facebook

Brunch, pastas & desserts at spacious new cafe near Henderson Rd

Post-hike meal.

October 21, 2021, 06:40 PM

Pop-up Minion-themed cafe selling food & merchandise at Clarke Quay from Oct. 28, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

Minion mania.

October 21, 2021, 06:39 PM

MOM: TAFEP 'currently in touch' with NOC to look into allegations of workplace harassment, withheld salaries

More authorities looking into the matter.

October 21, 2021, 06:35 PM

Privé Group CEO pleads guilty to asking boy, 13, about his private parts before punching him in lift

The incident happened in 2019.

October 21, 2021, 06:11 PM

Mahathir says M'sia sold parts of itself by selling sand & water to S'pore

He raised the water issue again.

October 21, 2021, 05:41 PM

S'pore police looking into criminal allegations in NOC saga

Police case now.

October 21, 2021, 05:41 PM

M'sian single mother of 9 sobs uncontrollably after handed death sentence for drug offences

She was found with 113.9g of methamphetamine in her possession in January 2018.

October 21, 2021, 05:17 PM

Visits to hospitals & residential care homes in S'pore continue to be suspended until Nov. 21

In-person visits have been suspended since Sep. 24.

October 21, 2021, 05:10 PM

Ya Kun Kaya Toast apologises for listing Taiwan as a country after Chinese netizens called for boycott

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China," Ya Kun stated in their apology.  

October 21, 2021, 04:34 PM

Mynah found glued to tree in Choa Chu Kang, ACRES appealing for information

NParks will be investigating the incident.

October 21, 2021, 04:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.