Back

Higher school fees for PRs & international students in govt & govt-aided schools in 2022 & 2023

Fees remain unchanged for Singapore Citizens.

Zi Shan Kow | October 21, 2021, 02:36 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be increasing school fees for Singapore permanent residents and international students in government and government-aided schools in 2022 and 2023

This is part of MOE's regular review of school fees, said the ministry in a press release on Oct. 21.

Increases in school fees each year

For permanent residents, the increase in monthly school fees will be between S$25 and S$60.

For international students, the increase in monthly school fees will be between S$25 and S$150.

MOE said that the following revised fees will take effect from January each year.

Image via MOE press release.

MOE also said that releasing the planned fee increases for non-citizens over the next two years will enable parents to plan for the financing of their children’s studies in MOE schools.

No changes for Singapore Citizens

School fees will remain unchanged for Singapore Citizens, said MOE.

Singaporeans do not pay monthly school fees for Primary School, and they pay S$5 and S$6 per month for Secondary School and Pre-University respectively.

The following standard miscellaneous fees will also remain unchanged

Image via MOE press release.

Second-tier miscellaneous fees are set by schools and are capped at the standard miscellaneous fees.

The same miscellaneous fees apply to students of all nationalities.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Chan Chun Sing/FB.

Amos Yee remanded in US for possession of child porn & other charges, could be departed back to S'pore if found guilty

He is facing 18 charges in total.

October 21, 2021, 02:26 PM

Pizzeria in S'pore offering 50% off entire menu, including pizza, pasta, beer & wine

Good deal.

October 21, 2021, 02:10 PM

All the public holidays & long weekends in S'pore for 2022

New dates for Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji were announced today.

October 21, 2021, 12:48 PM

Free mouth gargle for all S'pore homes from Temasek Foundation from Oct. & Nov. 2021

Everybody loves freebies.

October 21, 2021, 11:08 AM

Family office of former De Beers chairman sets up shop in S'pore

The Oppenheimers also have a joint venture with Temasek Holdings.

October 21, 2021, 10:58 AM

M'sia's contact tracing app compromised to send out Covid-19 positive messages & 'Rick Roll' spam

Malaysia's Ministry of Health said it has beefed up the app's security on Oct. 20.

October 21, 2021, 10:44 AM

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter, 24, engaged to S'porean

Her fiancé has gained the approval of Benz Hui.

October 21, 2021, 12:27 AM

Record 18 deaths & 3,862 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore

Tonight's update.

October 20, 2021, 11:37 PM

Govt 'looking into' using POFMA against websites fraudulently touting Ivermectin as Covid-19 treatment

To date, there is no scientific evidence from properly conducted clinical trials to demonstrate that Ivermectin is effective against Covid-19.

October 20, 2021, 08:47 PM

Still 'too risky' to allow 5 pax from same household to dine in but govt is looking into it: Lawrence Wong

S$640 million support measures for businesses affected by extended Stabilisation Phase.

October 20, 2021, 08:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.