Higher school fees for PRs & international students in govt & govt-aided schools in 2022 & 2023

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be increasing school fees for Singapore permanent residents and international students in government and government-aided schools in 2022 and 2023

This is part of MOE's regular review of school fees, said the ministry in a press release on Oct. 21.

Increases in school fees each year

For permanent residents, the increase in monthly school fees will be between S$25 and S$60.

For international students, the increase in monthly school fees will be between S$25 and S$150.

MOE said that the following revised fees will take effect from January each year.

MOE also said that releasing the planned fee increases for non-citizens over the next two years will enable parents to plan for the financing of their children’s studies in MOE schools.

No changes for Singapore Citizens

School fees will remain unchanged for Singapore Citizens, said MOE.

Singaporeans do not pay monthly school fees for Primary School, and they pay S$5 and S$6 per month for Secondary School and Pre-University respectively.

The following standard miscellaneous fees will also remain unchanged

Second-tier miscellaneous fees are set by schools and are capped at the standard miscellaneous fees.

The same miscellaneous fees apply to students of all nationalities.

Top image by Chan Chun Sing/FB.