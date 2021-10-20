Back

S'pore Mint selling commemorative coins featuring nasi lemak, Hokkien mee, roti prata & kaya toast

There are two versions of the coin: a nickel-plated zinc coin, and a silver coin with a coloured display.

Alfie Kwa | October 20, 2021, 03:27 PM

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unveiled two commemorative coins featuring hawker culture in Singapore today (Oct. 20).

This is to celebrate the inscription of Singapore's hawker culture into the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on Dec. 16 last year.

"The coin design showcases three key elements of Hawker Culture in Singapore: the mastery of culinary skills by hawkers, the reflection of our multicultural society, and how hawker centres serve as community dining spaces for everyone," said MAS.

There are two versions of the coin – a nickel-plated zinc coin and a silver coin with a coloured portion.

The coins will be issued on Nov. 12, 2021, but pre-orders start today (Oct. 20).

Hawker culture design on the coin

The coins display the local hawker centre scene with food favourites like Hokkien mee, nasi lemak, roti prata, Indian rojak, and kaya toast.

There are also patrons enjoying their meals in the background.

Sale of coins

The coins can be purchased individually or as a coin set, with each silver coin coming with a serialised certificate of authenticity.

Hawker Culture in Singapore Nickel-Plated Zinc Proof-Like Coin

The nickel-plated zinc coin has a face value of S$2 and a total of 10,000 coins will be minted.

Price: S$25

 

Hawker Culture in Singapore 1 troy oz 999 Fine Silver Proof Colour Coin

The silver coin has a face value of S$5 and a total of 5,000 coins will be minted.

Price: S$138

 

Hawker Culture in Singapore 2-Coin Set

The set consists of both coins, and is limited to 2,000 sets.

Price: S$158

Pre-orders for the coins can be placed with the Singapore Mint from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5, via Singapore Mint's phone number (6566 2626) or their website here.

MAS said that the coins will be allocated via balloting if oversubscribed.

Top photo from Monetary Authority of Singapore.

