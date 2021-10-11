Back

84 people in S'pore found breaching Covid-19 measures at hawker centres over the weekend

From Oct. 13, only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to dine-in at hawker centres.

Siti Hawa | October 11, 2021, 09:58 PM

Enforcement action was taken against 84 people from Oct. 8 to 10 for breaching Covid-19 measures at hawker centres, the National Environment Agency (NEA) stated in a press release on Oct. 11.

This was part of stepped-up enforcement for breaches of Safe Management Measures (SMMs) at hawker centres.

Some of the enforcement actions taken against the individuals were for offences such as:

  • gathering in groups of more than two

  • not maintaining a safe distance of one metre

  • not wearing a mask or having them pulled down

The hawker centres where the offences took place included Newton Food Centre, Whampoa Food Centre, Haig Road Market & Food Centre, Golden Mile Food Centre, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre, and Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre.

Here are some of the offences:

Gathering in a group of more than two at Haig Road Market & Food Centre:

Photo via NEA

Gathering in a group of more than two at Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre:

Photo via NEA

A patron in blue at Golden Mile Food Centre was spotted not wearing a mask while moving between tables:

Photo via NEA

Measures kicking in from Oct. 13

NEA reminded patrons that from Oct. 13, only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to dine at hawker centres.

Children aged 12 years and below who are unvaccinated can continue to dine at hawker centres.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons will still be allowed to takeaway food from hawker centres.

Those who enter markets and hawker centres are reminded to perform SafeEntry check-in and check-out, wear their masks covering the nose and mouth fully and practice good personal hygiene.

Seniors are encouraged to stay away from crowded places and where possible, and to ask household members or neighbours to purchase takeaway food on their behalf.

Top photos via NEA

