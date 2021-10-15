Back

Haidilao S'pore has free coke float with bear-shaped frozen coke

Can't bear to drink.

Fasiha Nazren | October 15, 2021, 04:09 PM

Haidilao is not just popular for its hotpot offerings, but also its various hacks that may entitle its customers to several freebies.

If you're looking for a new hack to try, here's one.

Free cola drink

A TikTok video in Singapore recently revealed yet another Haidilao hack to get a free coke float:

Video from @theahoi_ on TikTok.

This isn't your typical vanilla ice cream-topped fizzy drink, though.

Taking coke float to the next level, Haidilao's glass of coke is served with a bear-shaped frozen cola placed atop vanilla ice cream.

Video from @theahoi_ on TikTok.

Here's a closer peek:

Screenshot from @theahoi_

Screenshot from @theahoi_

To get this free drink, one apparently has to ask the server for "可乐熊 (kělè xióng)", which literally translates to "cola bear".

According to the TikTok video, this hack worked at the Haidilao outlet at Royal Square Novena.

However, you can try your luck at the 14 other Haidilao outlets in Singapore including:

  • Marina Square

  • Clarke Quay

  • Marina Bay Sands

  • Plaza Singapura

  • [email protected]

  • VivoCity

  • Bedok Mall

  • Seletar Mall

  • Century Square

  • IMM

  • Sun Plaza

Up-and-coming trend

Frozen animal-shaped treats are not exactly new in Singapore.

In 2019, a Japanese cafe in Singapore was featured for its bear-shaped shaved ice dessert.

Meanwhile, another cafe in the east has too-adorable-to-drink beverages with, yes, bear-shaped frozen coffee and dog-shaped frozen chocolate.

Cool.

Top image screenshot from @theahoi_ on TikTok.

