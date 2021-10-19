Back

Man captures stunning video of grey-headed fish-eagle catching fish in Ulu Pandan, S'pore

David Attenborough documentary worthy.

Belmont Lay | October 19, 2021, 03:57 AM

A photographer in Singapore has caught a spectacular video of a grey-headed fish-eagle hunting in the wild at a water body in Ulu Pandan.

The video, showing the bird of prey in action in slow motion, was put up online and shared to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Oct. 18 by Woo Jia Wei.

Reactions to the video

Members of the group are awed by the documentary-like quality of the shot.

The camera work was lauded for its precision and tracking of the creature, as it swooped downwards towards the water surface to pick out a fish using its powerful talons without skipping a beat.

One comment in response to the video read: "This is high level technique of videography."

Another comment said: "We can literally hear David Attenborough's voice in just these few seconds."

One other comment said: "This shows Singapore has no shortage of wildlife and talented wildlife videographer."

What camera was used?

According to Woo, he used a Sony Cyber-shot RX10IV.

Its retail price is slightly above S$2,000.

Where can grey-headed fish-eagle be found in Singapore?

Grey-headed fish-eagles have been seen at the Botanic Gardens, Central Catchment area, Changi Village, Jurong Lake, Little Guilin, Lower Seletar, Seletar Camp, Springleaf, and Tampines.

What to know about the grey-headed fish-eagle in Singapore?

Grey-headed fish eagle at MacRitchie Reservoir via Francis Yap

It is about 69cm to 74cm.

Adults have a prominent greyish head, brown belly, brownish upperparts.

It is near-threatened due to habitat degradation, pollution and over-fishing.

Its status here has been listed as an uncommon resident.

It used to be more rare but has become more common in Singapore.

It preys mainly on fish and lives in forests and woodlands.

It can be found all over Southeast Asia, with anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000 left in the wild.

Top photo via Woo Jia Wei

