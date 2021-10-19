Back

Greta Thunberg sings & dances to 'Never Gonna Give You Up' at climate concert

She's not gonna give up on climate action.

Zi Shan Kow | October 19, 2021, 06:14 PM

Events

18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg lets loose on stage in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 16.

The event called on world leaders to be more ambitious in their climate action ahead of COP26, a global climate summit which will begin in November at Glasgow, Scotland.

The three-hour-long concert in Stockholm was attended by thousands, and featured at least 20 other performers.

Concerts for climate action

As she took the stage, she quoted the song's first lyric, "We are no strangers to love."

Cue the music, and she was goofily dancing, jumping, and singing to the internet's favourite meme song "Never Gonna Give You Up" with another climate activist for a full minute.

The entire concert was livestreamed on Climate Live's YouTube channel.

Following the concert, Rick Astley, singer of the 1987 classic, thanked Thunberg.

In a tweet on Oct. 18, he also complimented her performance, saying it was "fantastic".

"We're going to have to continue pushing"

Though crucial for the Paris Agreement to work, Thunberg also told AFP at the concert that COP26 "will not lead to any big changes".

Despite this, Thunberg said that "we're going to have to continue pushing", and that the people will continue to demand change and climate justice.

She previously confirmed that she will be attending COP26.

With the large congregation of climate actors and people at the conference, she believes that there is potential for change to happen.

According to AFP, she hopes that people realise that the world is facing "an existential crisis", and take action.

The upcoming climate talks are considered the last chance for the world to avert a climate disaster.

Thunberg emphasised that world leaders need to start saving the planet, instead of "trying to create loopholes".

Last month, she accused world leaders of "empty words and promises" during the Youth4Climate event on Sep. 28.

COP26

COP refers to the “Conference of the Parties“, an annual climate event where global leaders come together to agree on how to tackle climate change since 1995.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, COP 26 will see participating countries providing an update on their climate action as it marks the fifth year of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement is a landmark international treaty that was adopted by 196 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2015. It was later ratified by 191 members.

It was significant as, for the first time, both developing and developed countries are committed to limit global warming to well below 2ºC, or if possible, 1.5ºC, with a “common but differentiated responsibility” principle.

Prior to the Paris Agreement, the responsibility to reduce emissions mainly fell on the developed countries.

Under the Paris Agreement, members are supposed to update their climate actions, known as the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), once every five years.

COP26 was supposed to happen last year but was postponed due to Covid-19.

Top images via Climate Live Sweden/Youtube.

