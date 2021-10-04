Minister Gan Kim Yong issued health risk warning & isolated until Oct. 4, attended press con via Zoom

Trade and industry minister Gan Kim Yong was not physically present at the press conference held on Saturday, Oct. 2 by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

Instead, he attended the session via Zoom videoconferencing, a conspicuous difference from past press conferences that was noted by the public as he would usually be present.

In response to media queries regarding Gan's remote appearance, a Ministry of Trade and Industry spokesman said on Saturday: "Minister Gan was issued a HRW (health risk warning) following close contact with a positive Covid-19 case and is minimising social interactions until his HRW ends on Oct. 4."

What is a health risk warning?

A health risk warning is issued to anyone who was in close proximity with a Covid-19 case for an extended period.

The requirements of the health risk warning are legally binding under the Infectious Diseases Act.

The recipient of the health risk warning is either identified as a close contact of a positive case, or determined to have been in close contact with a Covid-19 case via SafeEntry records.

What are the requirements?

Those identified as a close contact must within 48 hours get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test done at a designated testing centre.

They must also isolate themselves until their Covid-19 test result comes back negative.

While isolated, they must minimise social interactions with others during the entire health risk warning period.

Self-administered testing using an antigen rapid test kit must be performed on the third, fifth and seventh days after the last exposure to the confirmed case.

On the eighth day, another PCR test is required.

The health risk warning ends on the 10th day if the person is Covid-19 negative.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All media via Ministry of Communications and Information