Back

22 people, aged 20 to 74, investigated for illegal gambling & horse betting activities in S'pore

The police conducted enforcement operations at three different locations.

Syahindah Ishak | October 29, 2021, 04:44 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

22 people in Singapore, aged between 20 and 74, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling and horse betting activities.

Woodlands

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release that on Oct. 20, 2021, officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted an enforcement operation at the void deck of a residential block along Woodlands Street 82.

A 67-year-old man was allegedly found to have acted as a bookmaker to three other men, aged between 59 and 69, who were believed to have placed bets with him.

Cash amounting to more than S$440, two mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were seized.

Photo courtesy of SPF.

The 67-year-old man was arrested, and all four men are assisting with investigations into offences under Singapore's Betting Act.

River Valley

On Oct. 26, 2021, officers from Tanglin Police Division were alerted to suspected gambling activities at a shophouse unit along River Valley Road.

Upon the arrival of police officers, a 25-year-old woman was purportedly found operating a common gaming house within the unit.

Thirteen men, aged between 20 and 32, were allegedly found gaming within the unit.

Gambling-related paraphernalia was seized for investigations.

Photo courtesy of SPF.

All 14 persons were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

They are also being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Marsiling

On Oct. 27, 2021, officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted an enforcement operation at the void deck of a residential block along Marsiling Road.

A 74-year-old man was allegedly found to have acted as a bookmaker to three other men, aged between 54 and 73, who were believed to have placed bets with him.

Cash amounting to more than S$316 and a mobile phone were seized.

Photo courtesy of SPF.

All four men are assisting with investigations into offences under the Betting Act.

Possible punishments

Those found to be involved in bookmaking can be fined up to S$200,000, and jailed for up to five years.

Offenders who bet with a bookmaker can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

For managing a place used as a common gaming house, an offender can be fined up to S$50,000, and jailed for up to three years.

If convicted of gaming in a common gaming house, an offender can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images courtesy of SPF.

M'sian MP receives backlash for saying that drinking TIMAH whiskey is like drinking Malay women

A comedian asked, "... [A]ll these while when we were eating Ramly Burger, it means that we're eating Ramly's meat?"

October 29, 2021, 04:29 PM

IKEA S'pore launching charcoal hotdog, tote bag & new gaming range

Taste the darkness?

October 29, 2021, 04:03 PM

S'pore records first imported AY.4.2 Delta subvariant infection in Covid-19 case

A variant of interest but not of concern.

October 29, 2021, 03:59 PM

No-holds-barred review: We tried all of Shake Shack's new truffle items

Does truffle really make everything better?

October 29, 2021, 03:28 PM

3 North Korean soldiers reportedly sent to prison for doing BTS dance moves

The soldiers were apparently imitating the moves in "Blood Sweat and Tears".

October 29, 2021, 03:18 PM

Giant 42m-long KAWS sculpture at Marina Bay from Nov. 13-21, 2021

Gotta zoom out to take your pics.

October 29, 2021, 02:33 PM

Chinese influencers pose in front of Shanghai's Costco to look like they're in US

The influencers posted tips on how to take photos that appear like they were taken in Los Angeles.

October 29, 2021, 02:33 PM

Anonymous @sgcickenrice account admin a 20-year-old student in S’pore

Maybe sit down for this one.

October 29, 2021, 01:37 PM

1st S'pore-born footballer to sign for EPL club applied to renounce S'pore citizenship to 'evade NS': Mindef

He is also staying overseas without a valid Exit Permit, according to Mindef.

October 29, 2021, 01:27 PM

North Korea tells starving citizens to eat less: Radio Free Asia

The country is starving as border with China closed and will remain so until 2025 due to pandemic.

October 29, 2021, 12:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.