22 people, aged 20 to 74, investigated for illegal gambling & horse betting activities in S'pore

22 people in Singapore, aged between 20 and 74, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling and horse betting activities.

Woodlands

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release that on Oct. 20, 2021, officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted an enforcement operation at the void deck of a residential block along Woodlands Street 82.

A 67-year-old man was allegedly found to have acted as a bookmaker to three other men, aged between 59 and 69, who were believed to have placed bets with him.

Cash amounting to more than S$440, two mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were seized.

The 67-year-old man was arrested, and all four men are assisting with investigations into offences under Singapore's Betting Act.

River Valley

On Oct. 26, 2021, officers from Tanglin Police Division were alerted to suspected gambling activities at a shophouse unit along River Valley Road.

Upon the arrival of police officers, a 25-year-old woman was purportedly found operating a common gaming house within the unit.

Thirteen men, aged between 20 and 32, were allegedly found gaming within the unit.

Gambling-related paraphernalia was seized for investigations.

All 14 persons were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

They are also being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Marsiling

On Oct. 27, 2021, officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted an enforcement operation at the void deck of a residential block along Marsiling Road.

A 74-year-old man was allegedly found to have acted as a bookmaker to three other men, aged between 54 and 73, who were believed to have placed bets with him.

Cash amounting to more than S$316 and a mobile phone were seized.

All four men are assisting with investigations into offences under the Betting Act.

Possible punishments

Those found to be involved in bookmaking can be fined up to S$200,000, and jailed for up to five years.

Offenders who bet with a bookmaker can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

For managing a place used as a common gaming house, an offender can be fined up to S$50,000, and jailed for up to three years.

If convicted of gaming in a common gaming house, an offender can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Top images courtesy of SPF.