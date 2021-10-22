Back

S'pore woman rescues diabetic community cat ill for a long time, seeking funds & fosterer

:(

Mandy How | October 22, 2021, 06:54 PM

A rescuer in Singapore is appealing for funds after taking in a cat that requires extensive medical care.

Nasha first received the call for help on Oct. 18, where a friend told her about a community cat who was getting sicker by the day.

The rescuer told Mothership that the feline had been in a poor state for a prolonged period of time, as his feeders did not seek medical attention for him.

The friend who alerted Nasha also said that the cat had stopped grooming himself, and was observed sleeping out in a downpour instead of moving into a sheltered area.

After bringing Jericho the cat to the clinic for a check-up, it was discovered that the 11-year-old feline has diabetes, a lump on his left paw, weak hind legs, as well as pus oozing from his penis.

Jericho's weak hind legs are suspected to be caused by diabetic neuropathy, where high blood sugar results in nerve damage.

The cat has started on daily insulin injections.

On Oct. 22, Nasha provided an update on Jericho's condition, saying that the cat is eating and drinking well.

The pus-filled wound has also improved.

Unfortunately, Jericho has been afflicted with diarrhoea, which he is taking medication for.

While the cat is currently still under the vet's care, Nasha hopes to find him a fosterer upon his discharge.

The rescuer explained that she is unable to take him in as her capacity is at its limit.

Those who are able to help with fostering or the hefty bill can reach out to Nasha on Facebook.

