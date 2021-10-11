Back

New single-diner collagen broth & army stew pots concept opens in Plaza Singapura

Can bookmark for Valentine's Day.

Mandy How | October 11, 2021, 12:45 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fufu Pot has opened at Plaza Singapura.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The restaurant aims to attract a segment of the hotpot crowd with its one-pax pots that cater to individual dining.

These come in eight Asian flavours, where you can find both bold and conventional options.

However, prices vary quite widely among the flavours, starting from S$9.90 for a vegetarian mushroom pot and S$24.90 for the stinky tofu pot.

  • Mushroom (S$9.90)

  • Tomato (S$12.90)

  • Sichuan Mala (S$14.90 )

  • Korean Army Stew - (S$16.90)

  • Tonkotsu Miso (S$18.90)

  • White Curry (S$19.90)

  • Collagen (S$23.90)

  • Stinky Tofu (S$24.90)

The pots remind us of the individual shabu shabu sets you might find at Japanese chain restaurants, except Fufu's is bigger and comes in regional flavours.

Our meal at the media event was a Collagen Pot (S$23.90) that comes with a plethora of ingredients, including pork shabu, fish roe ball, pork balls, prawns, clams, scallops and vegetables.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The collagen soup leans on the lighter side, although we were told that they add a scoop of house-made collagen into every serving.

Some other broths of interest: The stinky tofu is much spicier than you would expect, but there's otherwise not much of a fermented "odour". Accessible for beginners, but perhaps not for those who want a hardcore stink.

Photo by Mandy How

On the other hand, the soup for the Korean army stew is actually quite viscous, and not too spicy.

Photo by Mandy How

If you want something unique, the White Curry Pot (S$19.90) is a Thai-inspired flavour made with a base of coconut milk curry.

There are also sides like Lollipop Chicken with Thai Sweet Chilli (S$6.50), Grilled Tteokbokki Skewers (S$4.80), and Crispy Prawn Fritters (S$5.80) on the menu:

Photo by Mandy How

Grilled tteokbokki was nice. Photo by Mandy How

The full menu here.

All pots at S$9.90

If you're planning to make a trip, you should probably make it within these couple of weeks: the restaurant is running a series of cascading promotions that start from all pots going for S$9.90 in the first week of its opening (yeah, even the S$24.90 one).

Here's the prices for the different weeks:

  • Oct. 8-17: S$9.90

  • Oct. 18-24: S$10.90

  • Oct. 25-31: S$11.90

  • Nov. 1-7: S$12.90

Its first weekend welcomed a healthy queue, so you'll likely have to wait for a bit on your visit.

Photo via Fufu Pot

Fufu Pot

Photo by Mandy How

Address:

Plaza Singapura

68 Orchard Rd #06-07, Singapore 238839

Opening Hours: 11am t0 10pm, daily (last order at 9pm)

Top photo by Mandy How

6 women, aged 28-39, arrested in S'pore for alleged involvement in sexual services in massage shops

Shops were located at Kim Keat Lane, Turf Club Road and Sophia Road.

October 11, 2021, 12:35 PM

S'pore Airlines shares rise more than 8% in morning trading

Those who bought the dip and locked money up for months in SIA shares are seeing the payoff.

October 11, 2021, 11:57 AM

I was 35 weeks pregnant & unvaccinated when I got Covid-19 in S'pore. I nearly died with my baby.

I could not see or hold my daughter until I was discharged, over one and a half weeks later.

October 11, 2021, 10:27 AM

Children play 'Squid Game' Red Light, Green Light in Sembawang, pretend to shoot anyone who moves

Parents obviously letting kids watch gory shows.

October 11, 2021, 03:38 AM

Lion City Sailors win S'pore Premier League, first local team to be champions since 2014

Congratulations!

October 11, 2021, 02:11 AM

2,809 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 9 more deaths reported

Tonight's update.

October 10, 2021, 11:51 PM

Students on Health Risk Warning, who are well, can sit for exams if certain conditions are met: MOE

MOE will no longer issue leave of absence or approved absence to students or staff.

October 10, 2021, 08:38 PM

'We need this job': People claiming to be Night Owl Cinematics staff speak up against public fallout

"Your actions don't just affect just a few people, it may potentially affect everyone else that works here."

October 10, 2021, 06:47 PM

Juvenile dugong found dead in S'pore waters on Oct. 9

Retrieved by scuba divers, the carcass was autopsied by NParks.

October 10, 2021, 04:44 PM

Grace period until Oct. 19 given before vaccine differentiated measures for shopping malls kick in

The authorities are working closely with mall operators to familiarise them with the new processes.

October 10, 2021, 03:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.