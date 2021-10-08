Back

Elderly S'porean woman putting up 5-year-old dog Frankie for adoption after complaints by neighbours

Frankie is affectionate and protective of his owner but may be aggressive towards strangers.

Alfie Kwa | October 08, 2021, 07:02 PM

An elderly woman is looking for a new home for her five-year-old dog due to neighbours' complaints and her old age.

On Wednesday (Oct. 6), SOSD Singapore took to its Facebook page to help find a suitable family for this dog named Frankie.

Photo via SOSD/Facebook.

Neighbours' complaints

Frankie was described to be affectionate with the elderly woman and is protective of her.

However, the woman's neighbours have expressed their concerns about the dog's aggressive tendencies, which was one of the reasons she decided to rehome him.

"Frankie is very protective of ahma, and may behave aggressively," SOSD explained. 

However, he has not caused any injuries so far.

When SOSD volunteers met the elderly woman and Frankie, the dog nipped their ankles.

Thankfully, it was nothing serious as the volunteers only had a few superficial scratches with no blood.

Difficult for the elderly lady to take care of the dog

Another reason to rehome Frankie was that it's becoming increasingly hard for the elderly woman to take care of the dog alone.

She walks Frankie twice a day without the leash as he had caused the lady to fall down before.

During walks, Frankie also barks at strangers, children, and scooters and may try to nip strangers when he senses that they are a threat to himself or his owner.

Frankie needs a new home

Frankie, who is not HDB approved or sterilized, has been living with the elderly lady in a HDB flat since he was a puppy.

He is affectionate with his owner but needs more time to get comfortable with strangers.

Frankie loves food which can be helpful as a method to train him in the future.

"People who are interested in adopting Frankie will have to be prepared to deal with his behaviour around strangers and leash-pulling issues which will require long term management and training. He will also not be suitable in a house with young children due to his barking and nipping tendencies."

SOSD requires adopters to have grilles on windows

SOSD stated that they will only accept adoption enquiries from families who have installed grilles or are willing to install grilles on all windows and balconies in their homes.

According to SOSD, they've seen a number of cases of dogs jumping out of open windows in the last couple of years.

"That being said, we still advise everyone to close their windows and balconies when leaving the dog(s) home alone."

Top image via SOSD/FB.

