Back

S'pore Deliveroo rider brought to tears after kind customer gives him biscuits, packet drink & $2 tip

The small act of kindness made a big impact.

Jane Zhang | October 26, 2021, 02:59 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Deliveroo rider was so touched by the kindness of one of his customers after a long day of deliveries that he couldn't hold back the tears in his eyes.

12-hour nonstop deliveries

In an email to Mothership, the rider said that on Saturday (Oct. 23), he had started working at 8:30am.

Because it was a rainy weekend, he got a number of jobs and ended up doing a total of 20 trips, without having the chance to stop for his own meal.

During that time, he also dealt with "extreme heat" and "extreme rain", he said.

Out of the 20 trips, the rider did not receive a tip from any of the customers, but he said that this didn't bother him: "This wasn't an issue for me because I never expected or depended on tips."

However, by the end of the day, he said that he was "exhausted and feeling down", adding, "I mean it's Saturday and everyone is either dining with their family or out with friends, and here I am delivering food for close to 12 hours nonstop without a meal."

Instead, he kept himself going throughout the day by drinking energy drinks and 7-Eleven's S$1 promotional drinks.

Unexpectedly kind customer

During his last trip of the day, the rider was assigned to deliver a customer a single packet of a meal from Springleaf Prata Place.

As he cycled over to the customer's home in the rain, he received a message from the customer asking him to ride safely and to call when he reached.

The rider said that this kind of message is not uncommon, and assumed that the customer wanted to check his food upon arrival, in order to ensure that there wasn't spillage or leakage.

However, when the rider arrived at the block, he received another message from the customer, asking him to "say hello" once he reached as the customer had something for him.

The rider replied saying that he did not need anything from the customer, and that his kindness was enough: "I suspected a tip but in my mind, I would rather he kept it for his family, the gesture was enough to melt my heart."

Photo courtesy of Deliveroo rider.

When the rider reached the customer's unit, the customer was "eagerly waiting" at the gate.

He then opened the gate with a wide smile and gave the rider two packets of biscuits, a drink, and a S$2 tip, saying: "Thank you brother, this is for you."

Photo courtesy of Deliveroo rider.

The delivery rider said that the customer's gesture was "so genuine" that he wasn't even bothered that his food was slightly late.

After the rider thanked the customer for his kindness, he headed back downstairs. In the lift, he received another message from the customer, asking him to ride safely, as it was raining.

Photo courtesy of Deliveroo rider.

"Blown away" by customer's gesture

The delivery rider told Mothership that during the five months that he has been working as a Deliveroo rider, he has met a wide range of customers: nice ones, kind ones, weird ones, rude ones, and more.

He said that he has also been treated as a "virus hoarder", prevented from getting into the lift by others rushing in, and given not even one word of thanks from some customers after delivering their orders in the middle of horrible weather conditions.

On this particular Saturday night, though, he was "blown away" by the customer's kindness:

"I sat down under his block and consumed the biscuit and drink. I couldn't hold back the tears from my eyes. What a human being."

He went on to say that the customer "restored [his] faith in humanity" and made him want to "wake up tomorrow to risk [his] own safety in such times to make sure other folks get their food in their own comfortable homes".

"I still am not sure if he is real person or an Angel. I'm in absolute amazement."

Top photos via Deliveroo rider. 

Follow and listen to our podcast here

PastaMania has 1-for-1 offer on all pasta dishes until Oct. 29

Pastabilities.

October 26, 2021, 02:51 PM

All the questions Sylvia Chan didn’t really answer during that 107-minute long interview

Just curious.

October 26, 2021, 02:42 PM

S'pore to contribute S$7.9 million worth of medical supplies to Asean's regional reserve

S'pore is also expanding its vaccine manufacturing capabilities, with three new vaccine production facilities in the pipeline.

October 26, 2021, 02:39 PM

African Painted Dog at S'pore Zoo seen eating newborn pup

Nature is metal.

October 26, 2021, 01:29 PM

S'porean man, 27, gets Covid-19: 'I keep farting but I cannot smell'

Living with endemic Covid-19.

October 26, 2021, 01:19 PM

S'pore to import 30% of electricity from 'low-carbon' sources by 2035: Gan Kim Yong

Besides electricity imports and solar deployment, Singapore is also looking at tapping on low-carbon hydrogen.

October 26, 2021, 12:44 PM

M'sian rapper Namewee banned on Weibo again after poking fun at 'fragile hearts' in new song

Not a word of China was mentioned in the lyrics.

October 26, 2021, 12:04 PM

Tampines cat survives partially detached head after rubber band cuts into neck

Deep strangulation wound.

October 26, 2021, 11:18 AM

First endangered baby Grevy's zebra born in S'pore zoo, named Izara

A star is born.

October 26, 2021, 11:08 AM

SMU student, 25, gets 10 months jail & caning for molesting woman in overnight study session

The accused testified that he had assumed the victim's "stop didn't actually mean to stop".

October 26, 2021, 10:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.