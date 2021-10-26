DBS launches PayLah! Bot on Telegram which allows you to transfer money to your friends swiftly, safely & seamlessly

Most people might be able to relate to this scenario: you’ve just had a fun night out with your friends and have finally reached home, ready to wash up and hit the sack.

Suddenly, your phone beeps and you glance wearily at the screen, almost too tired to reply to the text.

“Hey guys, don’t forget to transfer me money for the food and drinks just now! The total cost is S$XX each.”

At this point, your response would probably go two ways. Either you:

Switch apps from Telegram to PayLah! to transfer the money you owe to your friend, albeit with groggy eyes and a slight groan Completely disregard the message, telling yourself that you’ll transfer the money tomorrow or another day

DBS launches PayLah! Bot on Telegram

If the above scenario sounds familiar to you, you’ll be glad to know that DBS has launched the PayLah! bot on Telegram, allowing you to transfer money to your friends swiftly, safely and seamlessly.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Type @PayLahBot within your chat, enter the amount and click on ‘send’

Step 2: A pop-up will appear, just click 'Confirm' to launch PayLah!

Step 3: Open the link given and log in to PayLah!

Step 4: Review pre-populated amount and select recipient before confirming payment

When payment is complete, you’ll be automatically directed back to your Telegram chat, where you’ll see a confirmation message:

Besides transferring money to your friends on Telegram, you can also request for money using the PayLah! Bot.

Here’s how:

Do note that the bot is only available on the latest version of PayLah!.

You should also only activate the Bot within your individual chat with friends, as opening a chat with the Bot is not possible.

Contest to win Apple Airpods

From now till November 25, 2021, DBS is also holding a contest where 25 customers with the most number of P2P recipients via the PayLah! Bot will win Apple Airpods. Sweet.

Click here to find out more.

This sponsored article by DBS made this writer want to try out the PayLah! Bot for herself.

Top image via DBS