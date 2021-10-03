6 Covid-19 deaths & 2,057 new cases in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,057 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Sunday (Oct. 3).

This brings the total number of cases to 103,843.

1,676 community cases

There are 2,049 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore, with 1,676 in the community and 373 in migrant worker dormitories.

Among the local cases are 430 seniors who are above 60 years.

Eight imported cases

There are a total of eight imported cases who have already been placed on Stay Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

All of them were detected upon arrival in Singapore.

Six deaths on Oct. 3

Six more cases have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, five were male Singaporeans and one was a female Singaporean, aged between 68 and 91 years.

Amongst them, two had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, and four had been vaccinated.

Five of them had various underlying medical conditions, while an unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

In total, 113 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of Oct. 3, 12pm, 1,337 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital.

Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 250 cases requiring oxygen supplementation, and 35 in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 242 are seniors above 60 years.

Nine clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring the following nine active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 2, 82 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,262,396 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

In total, 4,594,812 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,491,311 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

To date, MOH has invited about 500,000 eligible seniors to receive their booster doses. 279,787 individuals have received their booster shots and another 90,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 201,185 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 103,723 individuals.

