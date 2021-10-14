2,932 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, death toll reaches 207

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,932 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (Oct. 14).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 138,327.

15 more deaths

15 more people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, eight were male Singaporeans and seven were female Singaporeans.

They include a 23-year-old individual who had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19, and a 34-year-old individual who had been unvaccinated.

Both had multiple underlying medical conditions.

The other 13 individuals who passed away were aged between 60 and 89 years.

Of these, eight had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, and five had been vaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Amongst those who have passed away over the last 28 days, 24.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 75.2 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

In total, the death tally from complications due to Covid-19 infection in Singapore has reached 207.

2,412 community cases

There are 2,412 cases in the community, and 517 cases in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 436 seniors who are above 60 years.

There are also three imported cases.

Condition of current Covid-19 cases

As of Oct. 14, 12pm, amongst all the Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted, 16,723 (77.8 per cent) are undergoing home recovery.

2,823 (13.1 per cent) are in Community Care Facilities, 438 (two per cent) are in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities, and 1,511 (seven per cent) are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

310 cases require oxygen supplementation, and 46 cases are in the ICU.

Over the last 28 days, 98.6 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.1 per cent required oxygen supplementation, and 0.1 per cent had been in the ICU.

Among those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU, 50.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 49.9 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

Monitoring five active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring five clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 13, 84 per cent of our population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,541,594 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

In total, 4,611,766 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,550,515 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 220,534 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 115,544 individuals.

To date, MOH has invited about 780,000 eligible individuals to receive their booster doses.

506,552 individuals have received their booster shots and another 110,000 have booked their appointments.

